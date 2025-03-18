Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2025 21:38 Uhr
Case Takes On 100 Horsepower Segment With New Wheel Loader

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / CNH

CNH brand, CASE Construction Equipment, is filling the gap between its compact and medium-size wheel loaders, with the launch of the 421G.

With an operating weight of 8,970kg, the machine has been designed to work with a 1.5m³ standard bucket, or a 1.7m³ light material bucket.

Power and Efficiency
Powered by a 3.6-litre FPT turbocharged diesel engine, the 421G boasts output power of 72kW (97hp) and a peak power of 84kW (112hp) at 2,000rpm. The engine uses FPT's proven SCR-T after- treatment system to minimise emissions and the machine is equipped as standard with an ECO operating mode and with cruise control, to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Exceptional Productivity in a Compact Package
Though working within compact overall dimensions, the 421G has a straight tipping load with a standard bucket of 6,500kg, with a full turn tipping load of 5,500kg. When equipped with pallet forks, that full turn tipping load is 4,200kg.

Click here to read more.



