Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: RI1
Tradegate
18.03.25
16:54 Uhr
4,045 Euro
-0,097
-2,34 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0254,04222:29
3,9804,06921:55
ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2025 22:14 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackBerry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results on April 2, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the events section of the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 763-8275 and entering Elite Entry Number 52166.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET on April 2, 2025, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 481-4010 and entering Replay Access Code 52166.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for fiscal year 2026:

Q1 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2026

Q4 2026

Quarter start

March 1, 2025

June 1, 2025

September 1, 2025

December 1, 2025

Quarter end

May 31, 2025

August 31, 2025

November 30, 2025

February 28, 2026

Planned Earnings Date

June 24, 2025*

Sep 24, 2025*

Dec 18, 2025*

Apr 08, 2026*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

###

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.