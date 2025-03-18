Innovar Healthcare Unveils BridgeLink: An Open-Source Future for Healthcare Interoperability

With growing industry concern over the future of open-source interoperability, Innovar Healthcare is introducing BridgeLink, an open-source fork of Mirth Connect designed to ensure that healthcare organizations retain control over their data exchange infrastructure.

In recent weeks, reports have circulated suggesting that NextGen may be moving toward restricting access to the Mirth Connect source code. While the full extent of these potential changes remains unclear, many in the healthcare community have expressed concern about the long-term availability of an open-source version of Mirth Connect. BridgeLink is Innovar's commitment to keeping an open, community-driven alternative available-one that prioritizes transparency, collaboration, and vendor-neutral innovation.

Why BridgeLink?

Preserving Open Access - Regardless of what happens to Mirth Connect's source code, BridgeLink ensures there is an open-source alternative.

Built by Interoperability Experts - Led by a team with extensive experience in healthcare data exchange and open-source development.

Community-Driven Development - Unlike proprietary solutions, BridgeLink evolves based on real-world needs rather than corporate priorities.

Join the Movement for Open Interoperability

About Innovar Healthcare

Headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, Innovar Healthcare is a trusted leader in healthcare interoperability, specializing in open-source solutions, data exchange, and integration-focused software. With deep expertise in the Mirth Connect ecosystem, Innovar is committed to removing barriers to data exchange through its Lightswitch network and dedicated interoperability services. By delivering vendor-neutral technology, Innovar ensures seamless integration across healthcare systems, empowering organizations with flexibility, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

As the healthcare industry awaits further clarity on the future of Mirth Connect, BridgeLink ensures that an open-source, community-driven alternative remains available-regardless of corporate decisions. The future of healthcare integration should be defined by the community, not a single vendor.

