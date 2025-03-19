HelloFresh SE is undergoing a significant transformation that has caught investors' attention. In a notable development, a company associated with board member Dominik Sebastian Richter purchased shares worth over €4.1 million at €8.27 per share in an off-market transaction on March 17, 2025. Simultaneously, 500,000 shares were pledged as part of a credit transaction. These moves coincide with J.P. Morgan placing the meal kit provider under "Positive Catalyst-Watch" ahead of its upcoming Capital Markets Day. Despite facing revenue declines of 9.5% in 2024 and projections of further decreases between 3-8% in 2025, HelloFresh has improved its EBITDA margin to 9.1% in Q4 2024-a 3 percentage point increase year-over-year. This improvement stems from reduced marketing expenses, now at 16% of revenue compared to 19% previously, as the company shifts focus from customer acquisition to retention and profitability.
Analyst Outlook and Future Prospects
The Berlin-based company's stock recently experienced positive movement, rising 4.52% to €8.84, reflecting investor confidence despite one major financial institution lowering its price target from €15 to €13. Analysts maintain an "Overweight" rating, highlighting long-term stability potential. The ready-to-eat segment represents a particular bright spot, with expected growth exceeding 20% in 2025 and potentially contributing 40% to EBITDA by 2027, up dramatically from just 1% in 2024. With current valuations at approximately 3x EV/EBITDA and projected free cash flow yield of 11% for 2025, market observers anticipate a potential stock revaluation starting mid-2026 if growth prospects materialize as expected.
