MileageWise, a leader in retroactive mileage tracking, introduces a game-changing feature: Google Maps Timeline Import from Mobile Devices. With this innovation, users can seamlessly import their Google Timeline Location History directly from their phones and transform it into IRS-compliant mileage logs, ensuring accuracy and compliance effortlessly.

About Google's Timeline Update

Google's recent update changed how Timeline data is stored, moving it from the cloud to users' mobile devices. Google sent an email instructing users to open the Google Maps app and adjust their settings to retain their Timeline history and continue using the feature. Furthermore, Google has discontinued the desktop version, which was previously a convenient way to review, edit, or export Timeline data. Additionally, third-party extensions that previously helped users extract trip records no longer work.

Google Timeline - a Hidden Gem

Many users don't realize that Google Maps Timeline holds valuable mileage tracking data, including visited locations, transportation methods, and detailed trip routes. As tax season arrives, they often struggle to reconstruct their trips in Excel or piece together fragmented data from GPS apps, unaware that they already have a complete record.

MileageWise Now Turns Google Maps Timeline Data into IRS-Proof Mileage Logs

The Only Solution for Google Timeline Users

MileageWise has long been the leading solution for converting Google Maps Timeline data into mileage logs. With Google removing cloud-based access, users were left without an option, until recently. MileageWise stepped up as the only provider to help drivers effectively use Location History for mileage tracking after the update. With MileageWise's new feature, users can now retrieve their Timeline data stored on mobiles and convert it into IRS-proof mileage logs.

Why This Matters for Drivers and Businesses

This feature provides a reliable way to reconstruct mileage records with accuracy, especially for those filing deductions for past years or facing an IRS audit. Tracking every business mile not only ensures compliance but maximizes deductions, potentially saving $1000s. These logs can be exported to Excel, PDF, CSV, and FreshBooks, offering users flexibility in reporting mileage.

What About Those Who Lost Their Google Timeline Data?

Many users missed that they needed to take action to keep their Timeline data, resulting in the loss of years' worth of trip history. For those who used Timeline to track past travels or special memories, this was a frustrating loss. However, for drivers who depended on Timeline for mileage tracking and tax deductions, there's still a solution.

MileageWise's AI Wizard can accurately reconstruct past mileage logs, by analyzing previous driving patterns and locations to ensure that every deductible mile is accounted for. Even if Timeline data is no longer available, MileageWise provides a reliable way to recreate and maintain IRS-proof mileage records.

About MileageWise

MileageWise is a trusted leader in mileage tracking with over 20 years of experience. The MileageWise app, available on the App Store and Google Play, offers automatic mileage tracking, while its powerful web dashboard enables users to import trip data from spreadsheets, multiple navigation systems, and Google Timeline.

With advanced AI-powered mileage reconstruction, MileageWise helps users recreate past mileage-even if only limited trip data is available-ensuring maximum tax deductions and IRS compliance.

