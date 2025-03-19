Belleville, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Katzman & Sugden, LLC is proud to announce that Daniel Katzman, a lawyer and partner at the firm, has been selected as a 2025 Rising Star by Super Lawyers. This honor is reserved for attorneys under the age of 40 or those practicing for 10 years or less, emphasizing both professional achievement and peer recognition.

Daniel Katzman of Katzman & Sugden, LLC Recognized as a 2025 Rising Star

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/245163_400ddd907488da1e_001full.jpg

Super Lawyers evaluates candidates through a rigorous selection process that includes independent research and peer nominations. The Rising Stars list recognizes attorneys who have made significant contributions in their practice areas and is limited to no more than 2.5% of attorneys in each state. Recognition in this exclusive group highlights a commitment to legal excellence and professional integrity. Katzman's selection for this honor reinforces his standing within the legal community and affirms his contributions to the firm's professional reputation.



Katzman & Sugden, LLC takes pride in its team of attorneys who are dedicated to maintaining the highest ethical and professional standards. Legal professionals recognized by Super Lawyers are often seen as leaders in their respective fields, and this distinction further solidifies the firm's ongoing commitment to providing quality legal representation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/245163_400ddd907488da1e_002full.jpg

The Personal Injury Attorney in Belleville, IL remains focused on providing solid legal representation while ensuring the attorneys have opportunities for professional growth. Membership in organizations such as the Illinois State Bar Association and the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association contributes to this growth, allowing attorneys to stay informed on legal developments and best practices. Community engagement is also a core value, with attorneys at the firm actively supporting local initiatives that promote education and advocacy.

With its attorney's recognition as a Rising Star, Katzman & Sugden, LLC continues to demonstrate its commitment to legal excellence. This acknowledgment reinforces the firm's presence in the legal community and underscores its attorneys' ability to handle complex cases with skill and integrity.

About Katzman & Sugden, LLC:

Katzman & Sugden, LLC is a Belleville, IL-based law firm with more than four decades of combined experience. The firm focuses on personal injury, workers' compensation, and family law, providing dedicated legal representation to individuals seeking justice and fair compensation. Attorneys at the firm prioritize professionalism, integrity, and client advocacy, ensuring each case receives the attention it deserves.

