Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") announces it intends to close a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,030,303 units ("Units") at a price of $0.0825 per Unit (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $250,000.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (the "Share") of the Company and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months; provided that if the closing market price of the Issuer's Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is greater than $0.18 per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may deliver a notice (the "Notice") to the holders of Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4 p.m. Vancouver time on the date that is thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of such Notice. The securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from their date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for further exploration and development of the Mon Gold Property located in NWT, and for the Company's general working capital requirements.

About the Company

The Company is developing mining operations for gold on its 100%-owned Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production of the A Zone extracted 15,000 tonnes at 30 gpt gold from this vein (Company Technical Report, August 3, 2023, on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/. The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Min and Giant Mine) (ref. Sixty North Gold NI 43-101, August, 2023).

The property also hosts an outcropping precious-metals-rich VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) showing, and has four modelled geophysical targets along strike within felsic tuffs, lithic and lapilli tuffs. There are plans to drill these as funding becomes available.

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.ca ), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dave Webb"

Dave Webb, President & CEO

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.ca ), under the Company's profile.

