OneMain Financial: How Do You Renovate an RV on a Budget?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / More than 11 million households in the United States now own an RV. Whether you're looking to update your own RV, or currently looking for a used one you plan to renovate, you may be searching for ways to finance the upgrades. RV loans may be able to help pay for a large portion of your renovation budget, but there are also other ways to save. Here are some tips to help you stretch your budget and do more to make your RV the best fit for your needs.

Bargain the purchase price

The purchase price for a used RV may be considered part of your renovation budget. Overpaying by accepting the opening asking price means that you're paying full price for a vehicle that needs updates. Be critical of what you see and drive the price down. Whatever you save in the buying process can be used for renovations down the line.

Do repairs first

Save money and stay within your budget by doing repairs first. You don't want to start renovating too soon only to realize that something under what you just installed is broken. Look for faulty machinery, cracks, and holes and seek professional help when necessary to replace damaged electrical wiring and fixtures to ensure it gets done correctly.

Rip out what you're not going to use

The early stages of a renovation are all about getting rid of the old so you have room to install the new. Remove damaged tables, cabinets, couches, and anything else you don't need. Replacing them could be more cost-effective than fixing them. Don't bother keeping anything you feel is a questionable fit for your vision of what the RV can look like.

Paint everything yourself

Prime and paint everything yourself. There's no need to hire someone else to do it. You also don't need name-brand paint. Save money by shopping around for something more affordable. Larger retail chains carry generic brands that can be more budget-friendly. Keep your eyes open for bargains and sales.

Shop for deals on furniture, hardware, and lighting

Depending on the season, you may be able to find deals on RV furniture, hardware for the interior, and lighting fixtures. You can buy all these things in stores, but you can also find these items at:

Flea markets

Thrift stores

Yard sales

Online RV communities

Social media

Resale apps

The bottom line

RV renovations begin with getting a reasonable price on a used RV. That should be followed up by making all necessary mechanical and electrical repairs, ripping out any furniture or fixtures you won't use, and do the painting yourself to save. Once all that's done, look for deals on fixtures and furniture at flea markets, thrift stores, and yard sales. If you need help, join an online RV community for cost-saving tips.

