Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.03.2025 05:36 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PHOMI HOLDING Debuts at Be Positive 2025: The Smart Revolution of Integrating Building Materials with Energy

Finanznachrichten News

LYON, France, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the dual pressures of accelerating global urbanization and carbon neutrality goals, the conflict between building energy consumption and environmental pollution has become increasingly pronounced. Against this backdrop, the Be Positive 2025 Expo is set to witness a groundbreaking transformation in the field of building materials. PHOMI HOLDING will make a stunning appearance with its revolutionary Smart City econiclay Material Solutions, featuring its self-developed econiclay, which has garnered significant attention from the international energy and construction sectors.

PHOMI HOLDING's Booth

Building Materials Transformed into "Power Stations": Technological Breakthrough Rewrites Urban Energy Rules

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the global construction sector accounts for over 35% of carbon emissions, with the low energy efficiency of traditional building materials being a critical bottleneck. PHOMI HOLDING's eBIPV revolutionizes the energy utilization model of traditional curtain walls, turning every inch of building fabric into a container for light.

"This is not just a breakthrough in material science but a complete reimagining of urban energy systems," noted a senior researcher at the French Renewable Energy Agency. "By integrating energy collection modules directly into building structures, it overturns the conventional model of additional photovoltaic panel installation."

eBIPV Technology in Action: From Concept to Urban Evolution

PHOMI HOLDING's eBIPV boasts high power generation efficiency.Its power conversion efficiency is 90% higher than that of glass BIPV with a transparency of 60%, with 54.6% more carbon reduction than glass BIPV.

PHOMI's solution goes beyond a single technological dimension, offering a comprehensive urban energy ecosystem: the eCovering Series, the eBIPV Series, the eDisplay Series, and the Negative Ion Series.

"This is not merely an upgrade of materials," said a spokesperson for PHOMI HOLDING at the exhibition. "It redefines the interaction logic between buildings and urban infrastructure, providing smart cities with a perceptible and evolving neural network."

Industry Insights: How PHOMI's Solutions Could Disrupt the European Market

Notably, PHOMI HOLDING's participation coincides with the imminent launch of the EU's "Smart Buildings 2030" initiative. Industry analysts point out that its technological approach aligns closely with Europe's "Buildings as Energy Entities" strategy.

PHOMI HOLDING Debuts at Be Positive 2025

Details:

  • Date: March 25-27, 2025
  • Location: Lyon International Conference Center
  • Booth No.: 3.1B12,Hall 3.1

For further details, please visit www.phomi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644007/PHOMI_HOLDING_s_Booth.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644008/PHOMI_HOLDING_Debuts_Be_Positive_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phomi-holding-debuts-at-be-positive-2025-the-smart-revolution-of-integrating-building-materials-with-energy-302405329.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.