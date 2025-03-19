TRIBIT Unveils StormBox Lava Speaker: Power, Performance, and Portability in One

With 80W booming sound, 160+ speaker party mode, 43Hz deep bass, and 24-hour playtime

NEWARK, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIBIT, a global brand dedicated to accessible high-quality audio, is excited to announce the launch of its latest powerhouse: the TRIBIT StormBox Lava Speaker. With a rugged, nature-inspired design, this portable Bluetooth speaker combines advanced technology and immersive sound for an exceptional audio experience. Ideal for home, outdoor adventures, or social gatherings, the Lava Speaker lets you enjoy your favorite tunes anytime, anywhere, with style and ease.

Powerful booming sound: Equipped with TRIBIT's exclusive XBass technology, dual 30W neodymium Magnet Woofers and dual 10W Silk Dome Tweeters, the StormBox Lava delivers an ultra-deep downward bass of 43Hz and an impressive 80W output, producing explosive sound with deep bass, crisp highs, and rich mids for an unbeatable listening experience.

Elevate any audio experience: The StormBox Lava is the ultimate entertainment hub! Sync 160+ speakers in Party Mode, enjoy hands-free calling, charge your devices on the go with reverse charging, and fine-tune your sound with customizable EQ.

24-hour playtime: Powered by 6 high-capacity batteries and TRIBIT's patented RunStretch® technology, it delivers 24 hours of nonstop playtime, keeping the party going from day to night without a hitch.

Seamless Connectivity: Crafted with premium materials and powered by a TI Amplifier Chip and Bluetooth 5.4, the Lava Speaker ensures a stable, instant connection with smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth devices.

Shoulder strap included with detachable handle: The IP67-rated StormBox Lava speaker comes with dual straps of different lengths for easy carrying and stylish versatility.

The TRIBIT Lava Speaker offers premium features at an affordable price of $129.99, available now on tribit.com, Amazon, Aliexpress, and local distributors. A grey option arrives in May. Get 30% off with code Stormboxlava on tribit.com and Amazon until March 23.

About TRIBIT:

Back in 2017, TRIBIT was born with one singular focus: to inspire outdoor exploration while embracing the beauty of nature and the magic of sound. Just like stepping into a journey where melodies of innovation resonate with your soul, TRIBIT decodes the music mystery with the notes of "do re mi". "Do" epitomizes "Do the best"; "Re" derived from the prefixes "Rely-on"; "Mi" symbolizes "Musicians' Music Mix". TRIBIT strive to make high quality audio accessible to all, orchestrating auditory brilliance.

Miriam Lin

media@tribit.com

