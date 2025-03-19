Last year was a record year for Allshares, a European leader in equity and incentive solutions. After seeing success across its current markets, the company is now entering a new transformative phase of growth, reinforcing its position as an international leader in equity and incentive solutions. Through leadership expansion, strategic acquisitions, and innovation-driven initiatives, the company is scaling rapidly and shaping the future of the industry, positioning itself as a long-term market leader.

Fabio Ronga Appointed as CEO to Drive Continued Growth

Fabio Ronga joins Allshares from beqom, where he served as Chairman and CEO, helping to successfully scale the company into a leading global compensation management provider. Fabio brings a proven track record of growing SaaS companies, driving innovation, and shaping market leaders. His appointment marks a key milestone in Allshares' accelerated global expansion.

Product Innovation Driving Market Leadership

Allshares has also introduced several product innovations to enhance user experience, establish market leadership, and maintain a competitive edge:

New Incentive Plan Management Insights: Provides flexible incentive plans and detailed insights, helping businesses and employees understand the value and impact of their incentives throughout the plan's lifetime.

Provides flexible incentive plans and detailed insights, helping businesses and employees understand the value and impact of their incentives throughout the plan's lifetime. New Cap Table Share Register Tool: Manages cap tables of varying complexities, offering a robust solution to meet evolving client needs and providing enhanced support for private companies.

Manages cap tables of varying complexities, offering a robust solution to meet evolving client needs and providing enhanced support for private companies. Enhanced Pay Analytics Platform: A more intuitive, user-friendly interface for seamless compensation analysis.

Expanding Reach Across Europe

Allshares has been executing on several exciting and aggressive expansion initiatives to further strengthen its European presence:

Significant Growth in Norway: Following a successful 2024, Allshares expanded its customer base in Norway by 220%, including five enterprises listed on the OBX25.

Following a successful 2024, Allshares expanded its customer base in Norway by 220%, including five enterprises listed on the OBX25. New Office in Norway: To support this rapid growth, Allshares has opened a new office in Oslo, strengthening its Nordic presence and reinforcing its commitment to serving local businesses.

To support this rapid growth, Allshares has opened a new office in Oslo, strengthening its Nordic presence and reinforcing its commitment to serving local businesses. New Office in Switzerland: To further expand Allshares' European presence, the company has opened an office in Nyon, marking another step in its growth strategy.

Reinforcing Thought Leadership

Allshares continues to shape the executive compensation landscape through research, insights, and industry engagement:

Board Remuneration Pay Reports: Offering data-driven insights for listed companies to benchmark and optimize board pay strategies.

Offering data-driven insights for listed companies to benchmark and optimize board pay strategies. Survey on Incentive Plan Parameters in PE-Backed Companies : Analyzing equity pool sizes, vesting criteria, and incentive structures used by private equity firms.

: Analyzing equity pool sizes, vesting criteria, and incentive structures used by private equity firms. State of the Nordics Responsible Investing Report: A collaboration with Cevian Capital providing insights on integrating ESG metrics into executive compensation, aligning sustainability with long-term profitability.

Looking Ahead

"This is an exciting time to join Allshares at a pivotal moment of growth and innovation," said Fabio Ronga, newly appointed CEO of Allshares. "The company is uniquely positioned to transform the equity management landscape, and I look forward to accelerating our geographic expansion, investing in innovation, and delivering even greater value to our clients."

"With a strong leadership team, a commitment to innovation, and an expanding global presence, we are creating the next generation of Incentive plan management solutions to democratize equity ownership and drive business success," added Cyrus Shey, Managing Partner at Bregal Milestone, Allshares' private equity partner. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Fabio to the Allshares team and look forward to partnering as we work together to stay ahead of market trends and empower organizations with smarter, more sustainable solutions to help drive meaningful change in the compensation landscape."

About Allshares

Allshares is a European leader in equity, incentive and compensation solutions, providing businesses with advanced software, advisory, and reporting tools. With a focus on innovation, Allshares helps organizations implement effective and sustainable compensation strategies that drive commercial success and improve employee retention. For further information, please visit www.allshares.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318771377/en/

Contacts:

For Allshares: press@allshares.com

For Bregal Milestone: jillian.hazelton@bregal.com