Lemonilo Expansion to Qatar, Bringing Healthier Instant Noodles to the Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonilo, Indonesia's leading brand for healthier consumer food, is proud to announce its expansion into the Qatar market. Starting from the first week of March 2025, Lemonilo's highly popular instant noodle varieties from Indonesia, with its tagline "Honestly Tasty" -Mi Goreng, Curry, Onion Chicken Soup, and Spicy Fire-will be available for consumers across the country.

This strategic expansion is made possible through the partnership with major retail chains, including the key account Al Meera, followed by Carrefour, Lulu, Monoprix, Oqod, and will also be conveniently accessible online via Rafeeq. By bringing its no-added MSG, preservatives and artificial coloring-free noodles to Qatar, Lemonilo aims to provide wider access to healthier consumer food options for everyone.

"Our presence in Qatar marks an important milestone in our journey to introduce better instant noodle experience to more people in the Middle East region, starting here, in Qatar. We are excited to serve the Qatari market with our innovative and guilt-free instant noodles that offer great taste without compromising on ingredients", said Shinta Nurfauzia, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Lemonilo. In addition to Shinta's statement, "Lemonilo's mission has always been to make a healthier lifestyle easy and tasty for everyone,", completed by Ronald Widjaja, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of the company.

Lemonilo's grand entrance into Qatar is fully supported by the Ministry of Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, underscoring a strong commitment to foster international trade and economic collaboration. The minister, Teuku Riefky Harsha, has expressed his appreciation for Lemonilo's achievement in introducing Indonesian signature products to the international market. He also reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting the expansion of local brands onto the global stage.

"Congratulations to Lemonilo on its success in bringing Indonesian products to the world market. This achievement demonstrates the strong competitiveness of local brands. Through the "Indonesia Spice Up the World" programme, Lemonilo's expansion into Qatar marks a significant step towards promoting Indonesian culinary heritage on a global scale," he stated through this video link .

The Qatari stakeholders have also extended a warm welcome, recognizing the value of diverse, high-quality food options for its growing consumer market. With a growing global presence, Lemonilo continues to redefine consumer packaged food by providing better alternatives from the compromised ones in the market. The brand looks forward to expanding its reach in the Middle East and ensuring that more consumers can enjoy the benefits of healthier food without sacrificing convenience or flavor.

About Lemonilo

Lemonilo was founded in 2016 by Co-Founders Shinta Nurfauzia, Ronald Wijaya, and Johannes Ardiant. Its mission is to make a healthy lifestyle accessible to everyone, thus Lemonilo fills the gap between high-priced imported goods and existing FMCGs products in the market. Every product developed by Lemonilo has three pillars: delicious, practical yet affordable, and free from potentially dangerous ingredients. Lemonilo has launched more than 40 types of products, ranging from instant noodles, snacks, to kitchen spices. All of these products are sold on their respective digital platforms and are available at more than 200,000 POS (point of sales) in Indonesia. Get the latest information and stay connected with Lemonilo via the company's official accounts on Tiktok , Instagram , X , Youtube , and Facebook .

