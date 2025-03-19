Gurit Holding AG
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) is pleased to announce the re-signing of a long-term materials supply contract for high performance structures in the defense sector. This multi-year contract marks the continuation of the company's long-standing partnership with United States Marine Inc. (USMI), a supplier to the USA Department of Defense. This agreement is expected to generate approximately 10 million CHF in sales over a multi-year period.
USMI and Gurit have successfully worked together for many years to build state-of-the-art composite products for multiple Government customers. This contract continues the supply of industry-leading products that has made Gurit a global leader in high performance composite materials.
"As we proceed with Gurit's new direction towards a multi-market strategy, we are delighted to build on our strong foundations in the marine sector and work collaboratively with an established partner on technical innovations for some of the most challenging in-service scenarios," says Lance Hill, General Manager, Gurit Marine & Industrial Business Unit.
