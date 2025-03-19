Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement

GURIT ANNOUNCES RE-SIGNING OF LONG-TERM SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR DEFENSE SECTOR



19.03.2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST





Zurich, March 19, 2025 Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) is pleased to announce the re-signing of a long-term materials supply contract for high performance structures in the defense sector. This multi-year contract marks the continuation of the company's long-standing partnership with United States Marine Inc. (USMI), a supplier to the USA Department of Defense. This agreement is expected to generate approximately 10 million CHF in sales over a multi-year period. USMI and Gurit have successfully worked together for many years to build state-of-the-art composite products for multiple Government customers. This contract continues the supply of industry-leading products that has made Gurit a global leader in high performance composite materials. "As we proceed with Gurit's new direction towards a multi-market strategy, we are delighted to build on our strong foundations in the marine sector and work collaboratively with an established partner on technical innovations for some of the most challenging in-service scenarios," says Lance Hill, General Manager, Gurit Marine & Industrial Business Unit. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.



