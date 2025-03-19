Second leading independent proxy advisor supports Palliser's proposal to conduct a proper examination into the unification of Rio Tinto's DLC structure

ISS finds Rio Tinto Board's "arguments and assumptions lack detail and are difficult to reconcile with the BHP experience and public information

Palliser Capital ("Palliser") today welcomed the endorsement of leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") of its resolution at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for Rio Tinto Plc (LSE:RIO) on April 3, 2025. This follows Glass Lewis' endorsement on 14 March 2025.

ISS notes that the BHP transaction particularly sets "a precedent that is difficult to dismiss", evidently unconvinced by Rio Tinto's explanation in its recent letter to shareholders that "BHP's facts and circumstances were materially different than Rio Tinto's". In support of Palliser's position, ISSstates that "unification appears to bring several benefits, like reduced complexity and lower chance of conflict of interest, strategic flexibility and, for Plc shareholders, a closing of the valuation discount of their shares."

James Smith, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Palliser, said: "We are very pleased that the most trusted voices for voting guidance have both supported our resolution. This sends a very clear message to Rio Tinto it must step up and deliver the fully independent and transparent review that shareholders deserve on a topic of such critical importance."

All information relating to Palliser's long-running engagement with Rio Tinto and its AGM proposal can be found at: UnifyRio.com.

