Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.: Primo Partners with ABX to Bring PB01 Closer to Taiwan's Prostate Cancer Market

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing burden of prostate cancer in Taiwan, Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Primo") has formed a strategic partnership with Germany-based ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH (ABX) to lay the groundwork for introducing PB01 to the Taiwanese market.

Data from Taiwan Cancer Registry indicate a steady increase in both, the incidence and mortality of prostate cancer, in recent years [1], underscoring the urgent demand for more accurate diagnostic tools. Radelumin, an innovative diagnostic radiotracer tailored specifically for prostate cancer patients, has already gained approval in France and multiple European countries [2]. Using advanced PET/CT imaging technology, Radelumin and its equivalent for the Taiwanese market, PB01, enable precise detection of Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) expression, helping physicians identify and monitor prostate cancer with exceptional accuracy.

Since its European debut in 2021 [2], Radelumin has become a widely adopted tool for early detection, staging, and recurrence monitoring in high-risk prostate cancer cases. The partnership between ABX and Primo aims to bring this vital diagnostic tool to Taiwan, offering a new level of precision in cancer care.

Primo CEO's statement: "Precision treatment begins with precise diagnosis. The official introduction of PB01 in Taiwan is not only a beacon of hope for Taiwanese prostate cancer patients but also a groundbreaking milestone in ushering a new era of precision radiological diagnostics for cancer care in the region."

ABX CEO's statement: "Primo is an excellent partner in Taiwan, known for its robust and compliant manufacturing capabilities. We are confident of PB01's potential in the Taiwanese market and look forward to seeing this technology become a cornerstone of precision medicine for prostate cancer."

About ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH

ABX is a worldwide leader in the production of starting materials for radiopharmaceuticals, headquartered in Germany. The company specializes in research, development and manufacture of precursors, reagent kits and cassettes used in radiochemical labeling reactions, providing high-quality products and services in multiple countries and regions. ABX is dedicated to innovation and quality, advancing the global nuclear medicine field.

About Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Primo is a leading biotech company specializing in the development and manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals. With internationally certified facilities, Primo is committed to using precision molecular imaging technology to bring hope and a future to cancer patients. Headquartered in Taipei, the company collaborates with domestic and international partners to drive advancements in precision cancer care. For more information, visit https://primobt.comand follow on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Source:

[1] Taiwan ministry of health and welfare national health service, Taiwan cancer registry.

[2] ABX's press release in 2023.

Media Contact: Sunny Chen

Job Title: Marketing Manger

Email: Sunny.chen@primobt.com

Company: Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Website: https://primobt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30b6814a-3ba3-4f11-89d4-b557c971971e