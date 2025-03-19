New research from Stanford University has investigated the performance limits of transition metal dichalcogenide solar cells for indoor energy harvesting intended for powering internet of things (IoT) devices and sensors. The analysis showed these cells may reach a power conversion efficiency of up to 36. 5%. A group of researchers at Stanford University has investigated the potential of transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) solar cells for light harvesting in indoor environments and has found that these devices offer the highest potential compared to other cell technologies. TMDs are two-dimensional ...

