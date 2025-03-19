INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Global Licensing Group Launches Licensing Unlocked, a Revolutionary Education and Accreditation Tool for the Licensing Industry

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the premier destination for advancing the business of licensing, brand extension and collaborations, today announces its brand-new educational program, Licensing Unlocked. In partnership with Licensing International, Licensing Unlocked is the first program of its kind to offer online educational sessions live and on-demand to bridge the knowledge gap for industry newcomers and provide ongoing education and accreditations for seasoned professionals.

Licensing Unlocked contains eight learning modules enabling users to quickly grasp the essentials of brand licensing and learn legal, financial, creative and partnering best practices. The content is delivered by ten trusted licensing experts featuring more than 50 instructional videos, 17 resources and templates, practical case studies and real-world examples in categories such as licensing in food and beverage, apparel, toys and games, entertainment and more. Furthermore, Licensing Unlocked is accredited by Licensing International.

"We are delighted to launch Licensing Unlocked, a program borne out of clear industry demand for education and onboarding tools for professionals new to the world of brand licensing, extensions, collaborations and partnerships, as well as companies looking to evaluate the revenue potential it could provide to their business. It also represents our commitment to provide accessible, high-quality education alongside our industry leading events and media content. Licensing Unlocked is more than just a training program, it is a gateway to the vast opportunities within the Global Licensing Group's ecosystem and those provided by our partner, Licensing International." Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets.

"We are proud to be partnering with the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets on this new educational initiative. The carefully curated content in Licensing Unlocked will be invaluable to those wanting to understand more about licensing and its potential across every level of the business, including for manufacturers, brand owners and retailers. Participants will gain insights from leading industry experts and from Licensing International, the leading global trade association for the licensing industry." Steve Manners, Vice President of Global Marketing at Licensing International.

The first module, "Licensing Explained, The ABCs of Brand Licensing", is taught by industry expert Susan Bolsover, the Founder of Lightbulb Licensing in the UK. With a background of more than 24 years in brand licensing and consumer products, Bolsover dives into the world of brand licensing and its impact on businesses globally, exploring how brand licensing can benefit businesses and explains key players involved in the licensing journey, discussing where licensing comes from and how licensing is applied.

"Licensing Unlocked is a game changer for the industry. It helps provide those new to the business of licensing with all the tools and inside knowledge they need to help get them started in their career. It is also a great resource for businesses looking to onboard new members of staff or for those wanting to learn more about licensing to help them grow and diversify. Its accessible and easily digestible format also means it is easy to navigate to the sections most relevant to you and your business which means users are sure to get the most out of the course content." Susan Bolsover, Lightbulb Licensing.

The launch of Licensing Unlocked comes at a crucial time when the licensing industry is experiencing rapid growth and evolution. According to Licensing International's recent study, global sales of licensed merchandise and services marked $356.5 billion in retail sales in 2023, a 4.6% increase from the previous year. Licensing Unlocked is set to become an indispensable resource for brands, retailers, licensees, manufacturers and licensing agents seeking to navigate the increasingly complex licensing landscape.

The first module of Licensing Unlocked is free to access. To participate, please visit www.licensingunlocked.com.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo , Brand Licensing Europe , Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.???

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $356+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

