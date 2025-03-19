Many top European markets known for their dominant residential segments are prioritizing larger-scale projects, particularly in the commercial & industrial (C&I) and utility-scale segments. As this segmental shift gains momentum, the scale of investment and the complexity of maintaining projects in the new segment demand specific risk mitigation strategies. Consequently, investors, developers, EPCs, and-most importantly-C&I and utility-scale customers must reassess the criteria they use to select the most valuable and sustainable brands. Europe's photovoltaic (PV) and Electrical Energy Storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...