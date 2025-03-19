Enabling a Smoother, More Efficient Experience for Frontline Workers and their Employers

WorkJam, the world's leading digital frontline workplace, has today announced a partnership with Rotageek, a leading Workforce Management Solution, to simplify schedule management and empower employees in a unified experience. The partnership will combine WorkJam's cutting-edge task management, communication, schedule self-service and learning features with Rotageek's scheduling engine to manage labour and demand more efficiently. The combination of these solutions will help organisations increase efficiency, engagement and productivity levels for frontline workers.

Rotageek connects shift and timesheet data with WorkJam's frontline employee tools, enabling a smoother workforce management experience. This collaboration brings together two powerful solutions that help businesses address key challenges facing frontline operations today. Rising labour costs, employee shortages, and increasing customer expectations require smarter workforce strategies. By working together, WorkJam and Rotageek enable organisations to get the most from their workforce while improving the employee and customer experience.

"We are delighted to bring the proven benefits of WorkJam and Rotageek together so organisations and their teams can benefit from a simplified approach to these vital processes," said David Rogers, VP Sales EMEA at WorkJam. "Providing frontline workers with empowerment and flexibility isn't just a nice-to-have, it's now essential to help attract and retain these valuable employees."

"Partnering with WorkJam underlines our commitment to improve productivity, profitability and happiness in the modern workplace," commented Chris McCullough, Rotageek CEO. "This partnership will help drive efficiencies and meet the exacting requirements of employers and their frontline workers."

About Rotageek

Rotageek is a leading provider of workforce management solutions that help businesses optimise staffing, increase engagement, and improve productivity. Their workforce management solutions range from intuitive digital schedules to AI optimised rotas using forecasts from data points at your locations.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world's leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionise the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in 50 languages with in-line translations, the app helps organisations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

