DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in glucose biosensing, today announced the launch of its first multi-region report, the "Dexcom State of Type 2 Report: Access and Attitudes Across Europe and the Middle East." The report surveyed over 2,500 people, made up of individuals with Type 2 diabetes and healthcare professionals, from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the United Kingdom. The findings provide valuable insights into access to care and perceptions of diabetes technology.

During the conference, first-ever accuracy and performance data for Dexcom G7 15 Day,1 will be presented, showcasing an overall mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 8.0%, making it the most accurate CGM.2 Dexcom also introduced new connectivity offerings and will present additional data throughout the conference demonstrating the benefits of Dexcom CGM for people with all types of diabetes. The announcements were made at the 18th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes, taking place March 19-22 in Amsterdam.

Dexcom State of Type 2 Report: Access and Attitudes Across Europe and the Middle East

With a foreword from the International Diabetes Federation Europe, and recommendations for improving access to education and diabetes technology throughout, the Dexcom State of Type 2 report serves as a call to action for policymakers. It highlights the benefits of CGM technology for the 134 million4,5 people living with diabetes across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa-90-95%6,7 of whom have Type 2 diabetes.

Tech, not medication, is the future of T2 care : 52% of HCPs ranked access to CGM and education as having the potential to positively help people with Type 2 manage their condition in the next 10 years, compared with 38% who cited better or more effective medications. 8

: 52% of HCPs ranked access to CGM and education as having the potential to positively help people with Type 2 manage their condition in the next 10 years, compared with 38% who cited better or more effective medications. Reality exceeds expectation with CGM use: 77% of people with Type 2 diabetes who had not used CGM expected it to improve the lives of those with Type 2 compared to 93% of people with Type 2 diabetes who had used CGM and agreed it had a positive impact. 8

77% of people with Type 2 diabetes who had not used CGM expected it to improve the lives of those with Type 2 compared to 93% of people with Type 2 diabetes who had used CGM and agreed it had a positive impact. HCPs see CGM as the 'standard of care': Half of all HCPs felt CGM should be the standard of care for people with Type 2 diabetes whether they were using insulin to manage the condition or not. 96% of HCPs agreed those using multiple daily injections of insulin should receive CGM and 86% agreed those relying on basal insulin should be offered CGM. 8

Half of all HCPs felt CGM should be the standard of care for people with Type 2 diabetes whether they were using insulin to manage the condition or not. 96% of HCPs agreed those using multiple daily injections of insulin should receive CGM and 86% agreed those relying on basal insulin should be offered CGM. Barriers to CGM adoption and the case for improved access: HCPs see funding constraints (35%) and narrow inclusion criteria (20%) as the primary barriers to CGM adoption. 22% of HCPs believe increasing education for people with Type 2 diabetes could drive higher CGM usage.8

"With policymakers increasingly focused on digital transformation in healthcare, now is the time to push for greater investment in CGM technology as a core component of Type 2 management," said Adrian Gut, senior director of international access, advocacy and value at Dexcom. "Enhancing CGM accessibility is crucial to tackling the Type 2 crisis. By ensuring equitable access to this life-changing technology, we can empower people with Type 2 to take control of their diabetes management, improve their quality of life and reduce complications. This will significantly improve public health outcomes and reduce long-term healthcare costs. Now is the time to make a transformative impact on the lives of millions."

Data demonstrates Dexcom G7 15 Day1 is the only CGM system with a MARD accuracy as low as 8.0%2

In a variety of symposia and presentations at ATTD this year, clinical evidence will continue to demonstrate the impact and value of Dexcom CGM among people with all types of diabetes. Of note, data evaluating the accuracy of its new Dexcom G7 15 Day sensor1 will be presented on March 20 at 1 p.m. CET in Hall D. With a MARD of 8.0%,2 Dexcom G7 15 Day will improve upon the accuracy of Dexcom G7 and will be the most accurate CGM. Dexcom G7 15 Day meets the FDA's iCGM criteria and is currently under FDA review.

Dexcom CGM builds on "most connected CGM brand" with new integrations announced at ATTD

Dexcom is strengthening its position as the most connected CGM brand in the world3 by integrating Dexcom G7 with the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System. Following availability in the US in 2024, Dexcom G7 is now available with Omnipod 5 in Australia and The Netherlands and will be launching soon in Belgium, Canada and Switzerland. Dexcom is the only CGM brand that supports data sharing via the Follow app when connected to Omnipod 5 meaning users can gain more confidence in their diabetes management by sharing their glucose data with up to 10 friends, family members or caregivers.

Dexcom G7 now also directly connects with NovoPen 6 and NovoPen Echo Plus in Germany and will soon be available in more markets. By seamlessly integrating Dexcom CGM data with NovoPen 6 and NovoPen EchoPlus insulin data in one app, healthcare professionals gain a comprehensive, actionable view of a patient's glucose and insulin patterns. With features uniquely designed to help prevent insulin stacking and dosing errors when used with a smart pen, Dexcom G7 offers HCPs the tools to manage these critical risks with greater confidence. This new and innovative connection comes as the Dexcom State of Type 2 report reveals 100% of HCPs in Germany think CGM should be the standard of care for those treating their Type 2 diabetes with MDI.8

