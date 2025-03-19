The European Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (ESPRAS): CUT AND RUN: The European Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (ESPRAS) Highlights Gen Z's Worrying Exodus to Private Practice

LONDON, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study has highlighted the impact of Gen Z on the surgical workforce, who are driving a worrying change as they move away from reconstructive surgery in favour of lucrative opportunities in the aesthetics sector.

Gen Z are those born between 1997 and 2012, and are also known as 'digital natives' due to growing up in the internet age. Being born at this time has driven some positive change, such as innovation in the operating theatre, including virtual reality simulations and AI diagnostic tools. However, alongside this, respondents to a survey distributed by the European Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (ESPRAS - https://espras.org) highlighted a trend in which Gen Z surgeons are favouring working in the private aesthetics sector over reconstructive surgery, raising concerns about workforce shortages in public healthcare.

The survey, which spans Europe and the United States, quizzed seven current and past leaders of international surgical societies on the challenges, opportunities, and structural changes needed to address the influence of Gen Z. It revealed that Gen Z are spearheading reduced working hours, enhanced work-life balance, and a decline in hierarchical mentorship with a move towards a more egalitarian and less formal relationship with superiors and peers. A change in working patterns, in particular, would spell a seismic shift in current working practices, potentially affecting trauma response.

More positive changes include reshaping a system that has punishing working hours and practices, advocating for better resources and infrastructure, embracing holistic patient care, driving efficiency, and pioneering the evolution of education and training.

Consultant plastic surgeon and ESPRAS President, Mark Henley, says:

"What Gen Z has shown us is that it's time to overhaul the surgical landscape with a focus on balance and the wellbeing of our workforce. These trends, which on the face of it appear worrying, are actually pleas for an urgent review that considers the juxtaposition between providing a full service to patients and supporting colleagues in securing a well-balanced life. If we can address these growing needs, we are more likely to avoid the devastating impact of losing our talented surgeons to the aesthetics sector, instead providing a workplace that offers good work-life balance, and enhanced mentorship opportunities. This has multiple benefits, including the delivery of highest quality patient care."

