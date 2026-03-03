Parikh Plastic Surgery: Dr. Janak Parikh Named Castle Connolly Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery for 2026

Peer-nominated honor highlights Dr. Parikh's continued leadership in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery across Houston and Lake Jackson.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Dr. Janak Parikh, a double board-certified Houston plastic surgeon, has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery for 2026. The distinction reflects peer nomination and a rigorous independent review process recognizing physicians for clinical excellence, professional integrity, and leadership within their specialty.

With offices in Houston and Lake Jackson, Dr. Parikh provides comprehensive aesthetic and reconstructive surgical care, offering patients refined, natural-looking outcomes grounded in meticulous technique and individualized planning.

What the Castle Connolly Recognition Represents

Castle Connolly Top Doctors are selected through peer nomination and evaluation, identifying physicians recognized by fellow doctors for expertise, judgment, and professional standing.

For patients researching cosmetic procedures, this designation serves as an additional layer of reassurance - reflecting recognition not only from patients, but from members of the medical community itself. In a specialty where precision and discernment matter deeply, peer acknowledgment carries meaningful weight.

A Refined Approach to Plastic Surgery

As a Houston plastic surgeon known for balanced, natural results, Dr. Parikh emphasizes thoughtful decision-making and aesthetic harmony. Each consultation centers on understanding the patient's goals, anatomy, and long-term vision - ensuring surgical recommendations align with the patient's goals while maintaining both safety and proportion.

His areas of focus include:

Facial rejuvenation procedures such as facelift, neck lift, and eyelid surgery

Body contouring including liposuction and abdominoplasty

Breast procedures including augmentation, lift, and revision

Comprehensive hair restoration, including advanced FDA-approved non-invasive FoLix hair laser

Dr. Parikh's background includes extensive advanced surgical training prior to specializing in plastic surgery, shaping an approach grounded in precision, discipline, and respect for anatomy. This foundation informs every aesthetic decision, prioritizing both safety and refined outcomes .

Dr. Parikh Reflects on the Recognition

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor," said Dr. Parikh. "Because this distinction comes through peer nomination, it reflects the respect and confidence of fellow physicians. In plastic surgery, excellence is measured not only by technical precision, but by judgment, restraint, and an unwavering commitment to patient safety.

I am deeply grateful to the patients who place their trust in me and to my dedicated team who helps create an exceptional surgical experience . This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering refined, natural results with integrity and care."

What This Means for Patients

Choosing a plastic surgeon is one of the most important decisions in the aesthetic journey. For individuals seeking a Houston plastic surgeon, the Castle Connolly Top Doctor designation offers an additional reference point when evaluating professional reputation, peer recognition, and commitment to excellence.

Dr. Parikh's 2026 recognition reflects continued acknowledgment of his work within the medical community and his dedication to providing thoughtful, individualized care.

Patients considering facial rejuvenation, body contouring, breast surgery, or advanced hair restoration are invited to schedule a private consultation to explore personalized treatment options in a setting centered on discretion, clarity, and comfort.

To learn more or request an appointment, visit www.jparikhmd.com or call 346-471-5852 or email info@jparikhmd.com.

About Dr. Janak Parikh

Dr. Janak Parikh is a double board-certified Houston plastic surgeon providing aesthetic and reconstructive surgical care in Houston and Lake Jackson, Texas . His practice is centered on refined outcomes, individualized planning, and a patient experience defined by transparency, trust, and elevated standards of care.



