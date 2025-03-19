Australia's solar rollout continues to reach new heights with a combined total of 4. 7 GW of small- and large-scale PV installed across the country in 2024, but shifts in the rooftop market suggest that diversification of services will be key for the nation's installer community going forward. From pv magazine Australia Data from industry analyst SunWiz shows 321,000 rooftop PV systems were installed on Australian homes and businesses in 2024 with 3. 19 GW of sub-100 kW solar registered last year, a 1. 9% increase on 2023, with commercial installs the standout. The latest Annual SunWiz PV Market ...

