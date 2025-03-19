The company said its new Hienergy Series G2 product has a PV input ranging from 10 kW to 30 kW and storage capacity spanning from 5 kWh to 20 kWh. Maximum efficiency is rated at 97. 5%. Midea Hiconics, the solar storage and inverters subsidiary of Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group, has released new three-phase residential energy storage systems. Dubbed Hienergy Series G2, the new product line offers a PV input range from 10 kW to 30 kW and a storage capacity spanning from 5 kWh to 20 kWh. "With DC input current up to 20 A and 200% PV input power capability, the system ensures ...

