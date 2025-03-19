DJ Amundi S&P 500 Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc (CLMT LN) Amundi S&P 500 Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.5051 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58438632 CODE: CLMT LN ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMT LN Sequence No.: 379498 EQS News ID: 2102828 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 19, 2025 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)