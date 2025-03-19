Nomas Global Investments L.L.C. SPC: His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Announces Strategic Partnership With Diginex

Nomas Announces Strategic Partnership With Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) for ADX Dual Listing, USD$250M Capital Injection to Advance Sustainable Finance in the UAE

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX), a global leader in ESG sustainable RegTech. This collaboration includes a dual listing of Diginex's ordinary shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a planned capital injection of up to USD 250 million, marking a significant step toward a sustainable and innovation-driven economy.

Nomas Diginex Signing

Nomas Diginex MOU Signing Ceremony Photograph

This partnership aligns with the UAE's Vision 2030 and Net Zero by 2050 strategy, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for sustainable finance and innovative RegTech combining His Highness' commitment to economic diversification with Diginex's expertise.

Advancing Sustainable Growth

The partnership will explore collaborations with government entities, financial regulators, and private-sector leaders to establish Abu Dhabi as a regional center for sustainable finance innovation to foster a resilient economy, inspiring initiatives across the GCC and globally.

By promoting responsible business practices, this collaboration will empower UAE businesses and investors to align their portfolios with global sustainability goals. The GCC has an opportunity to unlock a potential USD 2 trillion in cumulative GDP by 2030, driven by sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable water management, and energy-efficient infrastructure. Notably, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has facilitated AED 216 billion in sustainable financing, 43% of its AED 500 billion 2030 goal, demonstrating strong demand for ESG-focused investments.

Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan said, "This strategic partnership and planned capital raise in the region reflects our long-standing commitment to both technology and sustainability in the UAE. We must address sustainability challenges, develop strategic frameworks, and craft innovative solutions to ensure a prosperous future for all. Sustainability is a cornerstone of the nation's strategies, as the UAE continues its unwavering efforts to harness resources and capabilities to drive global sustainable economic and social development."

Capital Raise and Dual Listing

The anticipated capital raise, as per the Memorandum of Understanding with Nomas Global Investments L.L.C. SPC, will target large, long-term institutional investors. It will fuel Diginex's acquisition strategy, focusing on firms in AI, sustainability, and supply chain sectors. This will provide access to a new regional investor base and opportunities in the UAE and broader GCC region, supporting Diginex's global expansion.

The dual-listing process will adhere to ADX's rigorous listing standards, ensuring transparency and investor protection. Regulatory steps and capital-raising activities are expected in the coming quarters, with further details to be announced. However, a dual listing involves regulatory approvals, and there is no assurance of success.

About Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan

A visionary leader within Abu Dhabi's Royal Family, Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan is committed to advancing economic diversification, sustainability, and innovation in the UAE, and through strategic investments and partnerships, continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) (ISIN KYG286871044) is an impact technology business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. Utilizing blockchain, AI, and data analytics, Diginex enhances transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

The award-winning Diginex ESG platform supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the "Global Reporting Initiative"), SASB (the "Sustainability Accounting Standards Board"), and TCFD (the "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures"). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, visit www.diginex.com.

SOURCE: Nomas Global Investments L.L.C. SPC

