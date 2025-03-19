Strategic leadership role developed to propel growth, overseeing digital transformation

Conexus MedStaff®, a leading international healthcare staffing agency, today announced the appointment of Lee Edwards as Chief Information Officer. As CIO, Edwards will focus on defining the roadmap to enable rapid growth of digital solutions and platforms throughout company operations.

Edwards is a highly accomplished executive having led large-scale IT functions, overseeing technology modernization, service delivery and operational excellence. Known for his ability to align technology strategies with business objectives, he brings with him an extensive background in leading digital transformations across both public and private sectors. Edwards will lead the delivery of future digital platforms for Conexus that will power the company's growth strategy.

"Lee is a strategic global IT leader with a deep understanding of how to scale efficiently and effectively," said Andrew Moreton, CEO of Conexus MedStaff. "We are confident that Lee's expertise and vision will add to our ability to further prepare us for our projected growth."

Edwards has successfully executed multi-million-pound technology initiatives for organizations including SSCL, NHS Shared Business Services, Capita, and the British Library, enhancing efficiency, customer satisfaction, and financial performance. His expertise in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise IT operations makes him a strategic leader in digital innovation and transformation. He has led large systems integrations. Edwards earned a master's in business administration and is certified in AI leadership, security management, project management, and enterprise architecture.

About Conexus MedStaff

Conexus MedStaff is a Joint commission-certified healthcare professional recruitment and staffing agency dedicated to helping registered nurses, international U.S. nursing students and allied healthcare professionals start and succeed in a U.S. career. Our experienced team is committed to ethical, best practices to improve the working lives of our healthcare professionals, and diversifying staffing models for our healthcare facility clients, which makes Conexus a leading international agency and the employer of choice for international healthcare professionals. Learn more at www.conexusmedstaff.com.

