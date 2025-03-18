Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Pioneer AIs DeepSeek R1 setzt neue Maßstäbe für sichere KI-Integration
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2025 21:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Kronos Bio, Inc.: Kronos Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a biopharmaceutical company, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments: Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2024, were $112.4 million.
  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million. For the full year of 2024, research and development expenses were $48.7 million, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $3.4 million.
  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $1.0 million. For the full year of 2024, general and administrative expenses were $24.6 million, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $5.8 million.
  • Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring: Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring charges were $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $11.6 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.5 million. For the full year of 2024, Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring charges were $29.5 million, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $18.7 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $4.9 million.
  • Net loss: Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $25.8 million, or $0.43 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $2.2 million. Net loss for the full-year 2024 was $86.1 million, or $1.43 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $14.1 million.

About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that has historically focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and autoimmune diseases. In November 2024, we announced a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value, including, but not limited to, an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sales of assets, or other strategic transactions. Our activities to evaluate and pursue potential strategic alternatives may not result in any transaction or enhance stockholder value. Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Kronos Bio, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,Year Ended December 31,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenue$2,270 $2,286 $9,848 $6,288
Operating expenses:
Research and development 8,409 18,704 48,664 84,515
General and administrative 4,924 9,213 24,616 38,974
Impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring 16,091 1,960 29,455 4,876
Total operating expenses 29,424 29,877 102,735 128,365
Loss from operations (27,154) (27,591) (92,887) (122,077)
Other income (expense), net:
Interest income and other expense, net 1,341 2,271 6,808 9,404
Total other income (expense), net 1,341 2,271 6,808 9,404
Net loss (25,813) (25,320) (86,079) (112,673)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (15) 274 (10) 811
Net comprehensive loss$(25,828) $(25,046) $(86,089) $(111,862)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.43) $(0.43) $(1.43) $(1.95)
Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 60,344 58,268 60,070 57,744
Kronos Bio, Inc.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Cash, cash equivalents and investments$ 112,422 $ 174,986
Total assets$ 124,363 $ 213,279
Total liabilities$ 36,783 $ 54,201
Total stockholders' equity$ 87,580 $ 159,078


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.