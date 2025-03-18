Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust: Canadian Net REIT Announces 2024 Fourth-Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust ("Canadian Net" or the "REIT") (TSX-V: NET.UN) today reported its results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2024 ("Q4 2024"). The REIT also announced distributions for the months of April, May and June 2025.

"We are very pleased with the achievements we made with our capital recycling initiatives during the year, which will materialize in 2025" said Kevin Henley, President and CEO of the REIT. "As we close the year, we can clearly state that 2024 was a pivot year for CNET. The proceeds from the sale of five gas station properties in 2024 were successfully reinvested into four high-quality, necessity-based retail properties leased to national triple-A tenants. Three of these acquisitions were completed shortly after year-end, and all are immediately accretive to FFO per unit1 while enhancing the quality and resilience of our portfolio. As we move into 2025, our portfolio remains at 100% occupancy and is well positioned to weather today's macroeconomic environment."

RESULTS FOR Q4 2024

Canadian Net reported Funds from operations1 ("FFO") of $3.25 million, or $0.158 per unit compared to $3.34 million, or $0.162 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("Q3 2023"). Normalized FFO1 for the quarter was in line with FFO and FFO per unit.



Rental income was $6.8 million in Q4 2024, a decrease of 6.4% from Q4 2023. Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 in Q4 2024 was $4.8 million, a decrease of 2.8% from Q4 2023, reflecting a decline in rental income due to property dispositions as part of our capital recycling initiative.

The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $1.8 million in Q4 2024 compared to net income of $4.3 million in Q4 2023.

RESULTS FOR THE TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024

Canadian Net reported FFO1 of $12.36 million, or $0.601 per unit compared to $13.06 million, or $0.635 per unit for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2023. Normalized FFO1 was $12.56 million, or $0.611 per unit compared to $13.06 million, or $0.635 per unit for the same period in 2023.

Rental income was $26.1 million for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.6% from the same period in 2023. NOI1 over the 12-month period ended December 31, 2024 was $18.9 million, a decrease of 2.6% from the same period in 2023, reflecting a decline in rental income due to property dispositions as part of our capital recycling initiative.

The REIT generated a net income attributable to unitholders of $7.1 million for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $18.2 million for the same period last year.

The decrease in FFO1 and Normalized FFO1 is derived from higher interest charges on mortgage renewals, decreases in rental income due to property dispositions and straight-line rent adjustments associated with the property dispositions. The decrease is partially offset by lower interest charges on credit facilities, convertible debentures, mortgages associated with the dispositions, and rental income from a property acquisition in Q4. The decrease in NOI1 primarily reflects the sale of properties in 2023 and 2024. Finally, the variance in net income attributable to unitholders is primarily attributable to the change in the fair value of investment properties.

DISTRIBUTIONS

Canadian Net announced that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.02875 per unit, representing $0.345 per unit on an annualized basis, on April 30th, May 29th and June 30th, 2025, to unitholders of record on April 15th, May 15th and June 15th, 2025, respectively.

The tables below represent other financial highlights and the reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures for Q4 2024 and Q4 2023. This information should be read in conjunction with the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarters ended December 31st, 2024 and December 31st, 2023.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

12 months

Periods ended December 31 2024 2023 ? % Financial info Property rental income 26,123,869 26,550,527 (426,658 ) (2 %) Net income and comprehensive income 7,103,541 18,221,826 (11,118,285 ) (61 %) NOI (1) 18,917,202 19,431,563 (514,361 ) (3 %) FFO (1) 12,355,243 13,059,460 (704,217 ) (5 %) Normalized FFO (1) 12,563,157 13,059,460 (496,303 ) (4 %) AFFO (1) 11,593,473 11,723,180 (129,707 ) (1 %) EBITDA (1) 13,939,769 25,493,840 (11,554,071 ) (45 %) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 18,519,338 19,764,765 (1,245,427 ) (6 %) Investment properties 275,478,504 277,842,384 (2,363,880 ) (1 %) Adjusted investment properties (1) 325,032,772 331,142,874 (6,110,102 ) (2 %) Total assets 301,321,985 308,350,346 (7,028,361 ) (2 %) Mortgages 132,194,629 134,689,255 (2,494,626 ) (2 %) Long-term debt - 30,000 (30,000 ) (100 %) Current portion of mortgages, long term-debt and convertible debentures 16,179,507 13,804,643 2,374,864 17 % Mortgages on investment properties held for sale - 2,780,439 (2,780,439 ) (100 %) Credit facilities 13,240,000 15,965,362 (2,725,362 ) (17 %) Total convertible debentures 5,898,927 7,436,529 (1,537,602 ) (21 %) Total equity 129,440,950 129,487,381 (46,431 ) - Weighted average units o/s - basic 20,553,943 20,566,316 (12,373 ) - Amounts on a per unit basis FFO(1) 0.601 0.635 (0.034 ) (5 %) Normalized FFO(1) 0.611 0.635 (0.024 ) (4 %) AFFO(1) 0.564 0.570 (0.006 ) (1 %) Distributions 0.345 0.345 - - (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the sections "Non-IFRS financial measures".



NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures: FFO, Normalized FFO, FFO per unit, Normalized FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, NOI, and Adjusted Investment Properties. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Canadian Net has presented such non-IFRS measures as management of the Trust believes they are relevant measures of Canadian Net's underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the Trust. Please refer to the "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section in Canadian Net's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended December 31, 2024, available under Canadian Net's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

In addition, below are the reconciling tables for the non-IFRS measures used in this press release.

Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties

As at December 31 2024 2023 ? Investment Properties Developed properties 275,478,504 277,842,384 (1 %) Investment properties held for sale - 5,035,094 (100 %) Joint Venture Ownership(1) Developed properties 47,909,829 45,765,604 5 % Properties under development 1,644,439 2,499,792 (34 %) Adjusted Investment Properties(2) 325,032,772 331,142,874 (2 %) (1) Represents Canadian Net's proportionate share (2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS financial measures"

Results of Operations

3 months

12 months Periods ended December 31 2024 2023 ? 2024 2023 ? Rental Income 6,786,773 7,249,338 (462,565) 26,123,869 26,550,527 (426,658) Operating expenses (2,035,883) (2,360,559) 324,676 (7,206,667) (7,118,964) (87,703) Net Operating Income(1) 4,750,890 4,888,779 (137,889) 18,917,202 19,431,563 (514,361) Share of net income from investments in joint ventures 284,362 1,187,923 (903,561) 1,862,241 3,077,438 (1,215,197) Change in fair values of investment properties (1,342,261) 437,292 (1,779,553) (4,755,298) 4,319,072 (9,074,370) Unit-based compensation (53,920) (114,500) 60,580 (769,457) (541,875) (227,582) Administrative expenses (285,448) (258,971) (26,477) (1,245,935) (1,020,738) (225,197) Financial expenses (1,662,745) (1,790,431) 127,686 (7,002,536) (7,037,539) 35,003 Income taxes 97,324 (6,095) 103,419 97,324 (6,095) 103,419 Net income attributable to unitholders 1,788,202 4,343,997 (2,555,795) 7,103,541 18,221,826 (11,118,285) FFO(1) 3,252,599 3,335,581 (3%) 12,355,243 13,059,460 (5%) FFO per unit(1) 0.158 0.162 (3%) 0.601 0.635 (5%) Normalized FFO(1) 3,252,599 3,335,581 (3%) 12,563,157 13,059,460 (4%) Normalized FFO per unit(1) 0.158 0.162 (3%) 0.611 0.635 (4%) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,561,060 20,528,502 32,558 20,553,943 20,566,316 (12,373) (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section "Non-IFRS financial measures"

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

3 months 12 months Periods ended December 31 2024

2023

? 2024

2023

? Net income attributable to unitholders 1,788,202 4,343,997 (2,555,795) 7,103,541 18,221,826 (11,118,285) ? in value of investment properties 1,342,261 (437,292) 1,779,553 4,755,298 (4,319,072) 9,074,370 ? in value of investment properties in joint ventures 180,446 (684,851) 865,297 (145,151) (1,185,278) 1,040,127 Unit-based compensation 53,920 114,500 (60,580) 769,457 541,875 227,582 ? fair value adjustments on derivative financial instruments (12,278) (21,168) 8,890 (30,578) (224,725) 194,147 Income taxes (99,952) 20,395 (120,347) (97,324) 24,834 (122,158) FFO(1) 3,252,599 3,335,581 (3%) 12,355,243 13,059,460 (5%) Sales tax expense(2) - - - 117,150 - 117,150 Mortgage early repayment fee - - - 90,764 - 90,764 Normalized FFO(1) 3,252,599 3,335,581 (3%) 12,563,157 13,059,460 (4%) FFO per unit(1) 0.158 0.162 (3%) 0.601 0.635 (5%) Normalized FFO per unit(1) 0.158 0.162 (3%) 0.611 0.635 (4%) Distributions 1,773,436 1,770,629 2,807 7,091,138 7,095,010 (3,872) Distributions per unit 0.086 0.086 - 0.345 0.345 - FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.072 0.076 (5%) 0.256 0.290 (12%) Normalized FFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.072 0.076 (5%) 0.266 0.290 (8%) Distributions as a % of FFO(1) 54% 53% 1% 57% 54% 3% Distributions as a % of Normalized FFO(1) 54% 53% 1% 56% 54% 2% Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,561,060 20,528,502 32,558 20,553,943 20,566,316 (12,373) (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS financial measures"

(2) Sales tax expense related to input tax credits previously claimed on certain payments as well as related interest and penalties. Refer to Risks related to certain tax matters section.

Adjusted Funds from Operations

3 months 12 months Periods ended December 31 2024

2023

? 2024

2023

? FFO (1) 3,252,599 3,335,581 (82,982) 12,355,243 13,059,460 (704,217) Straight-line rent adjustment(2) (35,414) (53,466) 18,052 (123,278) (347,316) 224,038 Maintenance/cap-ex on existing properties(3) (282,562) (164,469) (118,093) (638,492) (988,964) 350,472 AFFO(1) 2,934,623 3,117,646 (6%) 11,593,473 11,723,180 (1%) AFFO per unit(1) 0.143 0.152 (6%) 0.564 0.570 (1%) Distributions per unit 0.086 0.086 - 0.345 0.345 - AFFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.057 0.066 (14%) 0.219 0.225 (3%) Distributions as a % of AFFO(1) 60% 57% 3% 61% 61% - Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,561,060 20,528,502 32,558 20,553,943 20,566,316 (12,373) (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure with no standardized IFRS meaning and may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS financial measures" (2) Adjusted for the proportionate share of equity-accounted investments

(3) The maintenance/cap-ex on existing properties for 2024 includes a charge of $118,890 (2023: $805,000) that will generate additional income for the Trust

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

3 months

12 months Periods ended December 31 2024

2023

? 2024

2023

? Net income attributable to unitholders 1,788,202 4,343,997 (2,555,795) 7,103,541 18,221,826 (11,118,285) Net interest expense 1,671,806 1,807,805 (135,999) 6,933,552 7,247,180 (313,628) Income taxes (99,952) 20,395 (120,347) (97,324) 24,834 (122,158) EBITDA(1) 3,360,056 6,172,197 (2,812,141) 13,939,769 25,493,840 (11,554,071) ? in value of investment properties 1,342,261 (437,292) 1,779,553 4,755,298 (4,319,072) 9,074,370 ? in value of investment properties in joint ventures 180,446 (684,851) 865,297 (145,151) (1,185,278) 1,040,127 ? in value of convertible debentures (12,278) (21,168) 8,890 (30,578) (224,725) 194,147 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,870,485 5,028,886 (3%) 18,519,338 19,764,765 (6%) Interest expense 1,753,732 1,897,508 (143,776) 7,322,675 7,640,203 (317,528) Principal repayments 1,157,941 1,176,301 (18,360) 4,664,354 4,602,073 62,281 Debt service requirements 2,911,673 3,073,809 (5%) 11,987,029 12,242,276 (2%) Interest coverage ratio based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.8x 2.7x 0.1x 2.5x 2.6x (0.1x) Debt service coverage based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.7x 1.6x 0.1x 1.5x 1.6x (0.1x) (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section "Non-IFRS financial measures"

EARNINGS WEBCAST

Canadian Net will host a webcast on March 19, at 9:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss the results.

About Canadian Net - Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence on the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

