Middlefield Innovation Dividend ETF: Middlefield Announces Intention to Change Primary Exchange for Innovation Dividend ETF

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of Middlefield Innovation Dividend ETF (TSX:MINN), is pleased to announce its intention to change the primary exchange on which the securities of MINN are listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada"), effective on or about April 7th. The Manager has received conditional approval from Cboe Canada to list the Units on its exchange.

It is important to note that the ticker symbol for Middlefield Innovation Dividend ETF will remain unchanged as MINN. Unitholders are assured that no action is required on their part for this listing change to take effect. All investment holdings will continue seamlessly without any disruption to trading activities or the value of the ETF.

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist equity income asset manager with offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. Our investment team utilizes active management to select high-quality, global companies across a variety of sectors and themes. Our product offerings include proven dividend-focused strategies that span real estate, healthcare, innovation, infrastructure, energy, diversified income and more. We offer these solutions in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split-Share Funds, Closed-End Funds and Flow-through LPs.

This press release contains forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates" or "intends" (or negative or grammatical variations thereof), or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Statements which may constitute forward-looking statements relate to: the proposed timing of the name, objectives and strategies changes and completion thereof; the potential benefits of such changes; and the holding of the unitholder meeting. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including as a result of changes in the general economic and political environment, changes in applicable legislation, and the performance of each fund. Additional risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described under "Risk Factors" in the ETFs' prospectus and other documents filed by the ETFs with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes the ETFs' current estimate, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents the ETFs' estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.