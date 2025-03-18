Marpai Accelerates Healthcare Transformation With Empara Collaboration, Launching Unified Health Engagement Platform

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a technology platform company and a disruptor in the $22 billion Third-Party Administrator ("TPA") market, is taking decisive action to revolutionize self-funded employer health plans. Today, Marpai announces a strategic collaboration with Empara, a healthcare technology innovator, and an immediate rollout of Empara's cutting-edge Health Engagement Platform.

This dynamic move consolidates and replaces multiple fragmented tools, apps, and portals, while delivering a streamlined, user-friendly healthcare experience. Marpai is aiming to empower plan members and administrators with intuitive access to their benefits. The platform integrates a powerful member app, a comprehensive partner console, and a robust marketplace, unlocking significant savings and enhancing benefit utilization. This unified solution aims to put control of health interactions and costs directly into the hands of users.

"We heard our clients' feedback loud and clear, and we're delivering," stated John Powers, President of Marpai. "Marpai is driving operational improvements and this strategic integration of Empara's platform is the next leap forward in our TPA evolution. We're not just talking about change, we're implementing it. We are expecting to have the full platform live by the end of the second quarter of 2025."

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com.

