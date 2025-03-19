Anzeige
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: ZTO Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 and Full Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Annual Volume Increased to 34.0 Billion Parcels
RMB10.2 Billion Full Year Adjusted Net Income Grew 12.7%
US$0.35 per Share Semi-Annual Dividend Announced

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 [1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 3.8 billion, or 12.6% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income[2] increased 12.7% to reach RMB10.2 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB11,429.4 million.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB12,919.7 million (US$1,770.0 million), an increase of 21.7% from RMB10,619.4 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Gross profit was RMB3,759.7 million (US$515.1 million), an increase of 20.2% from RMB3,128.2 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Net income was RMB2,446.8 million (US$335.2 million), an increase of 10.7% from RMB2,209.8 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB4,615.3 million (US$632.3 million), an increase of 26.4% from RMB3,651.8 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Adjusted net income[2] was RMB2,733.3 million (US$374.5 million), an increase of 23.4% from RMB2,214.4 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS"[4]) were RMB2.97 (US$0.41) and RMB2.89 (US$0.40), an increase of 9.2% and 8.6% from RMB2.72 and RMB2.66 in the same period of 2023, respectively.
  • Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders[5] were RMB3.32 (US$0.45) and RMB3.24 (US$0.44), an increase of 21.6% and 21.3% from RMB2.73 and RMB2.67 in the same period of 2023, respectively.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,806.3 million (US$384.5 million), compared with RMB3,923.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB44,280.7 million (US$6,066.4 million), an increase of 15.3% from RMB38,418.9 million in 2023.
  • Gross profit was RMB13,717.1 million (US$1,879.2 million), an increase of 17.6% from RMB11,662.5 million in 2023.
  • Net income was RMB8,887.6 million (US$1,217.6 million), an increase of 1.5% from RMB8,754.5 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB16,354.9 million (US$2,240.6 million), an increase of 15.9% from RMB14,107.3 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income[2] was RMB10,150.4 million (US$1,390.6 million), an increase of 12.7% from RMB9,005.9 million in 2023.
  • Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share ("ADS"[4]) were RMB10.95 (US$1.50) and RMB10.70 (US$1.47), an increase of 1.1% and 0.9% from RMB10.83 and RMB10.60 in 2023.
  • Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB12.52 (US$1.72) and RMB12.20 (US$1.67), an increase of 12.4% and 11.9% from RMB11.14 and RMB10.90 in 2023.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB11,429.4 million (US$1,565.8 million), compared with RMB13,361.0 million in 2023.

Operational Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2024

  • Parcel volume was 9,665 million, an increase of 11.0% from 8,705 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of December 31, 2024.
  • Number of direct network partners was over 6,000 as of December 31, 2024.
  • Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of December 31, 2024.
  • Out of the over 10,000 self-owned trucks, over 9,400 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models as of December 31, 2024, compared to over 9,200 as of December 31, 2023.
  • Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was over 3,900 as of December 31, 2024, which is similar to the same period last year.
  • Number of sorting hubs was 95 as of December 31, 2024, among which 91 are operated by the Company and 4 by the Company's network partners.

(1) An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com.

(2) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

(4) One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

(5) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, "During the fourth quarter, ZTO maintained high quality of services and customer satisfaction, and achieved 9.7 billion of parcel volume and 2.7 billion of adjusted net income. To increase retail parcel volume was one of the key objectives to enhance revenue mix, and our average daily retail parcel volume exceeded 7 million which increased nearly 50% over the same fourth quarter last year."

Mr. Lai added, "As domestic economy slowly moves towards recovery, growth of China's express delivery industry was relatively robust. Consumers are motivated by the value-preposition associated with on-line purchases and the trend of spending downgrade persisted where parcel unit pricing continued to be under pressure. We estimate that the industry growth for the year will likely be around 15% for the year of 2025. We have re-anchored among our priority focuses of quality, volume and net profit, and it is paramount for us to achieve volume growth target above industry average for 2025."

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, "For the fourth quarter of 2024, ZTO's core express ASP increased 13 cents driven by improvements in key accounts' mix offsetting negative impact from lower per parcel weight and volume incentive increases. Combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased approximately 6 cents through productivity initiatives. Our SG&A excluding share-based compensation was 5% of revenue compared to 6.6% last year. Cash flow from operating activities was 2.8 billion, and capital spending was 1.2 billion."

Ms. Yan added, "Slow to recover economic conditions caused a greater proportion of ecommerce packages being low-value or unprofitable. Between strategic value and economic value, we are making conscientious trade-off decisions to ensure short-term and long-term impacts are properly balanced. Profits driven by our unique competitive advantages, such as quality of services, scale and reach, operating efficiency and partner network stability, will remain intact. Meanwhile,we are increasing our effort to support and enable network partners' sustainable growth and prosperity. By expanding our leadership in volume market share, everyone under the ZTO brand can work better together to address market pricing pressure, last-mile cost increases, and any other challenges in the future."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results



Three Months Ended December 31,


2023


2024


RMB


%


RMB


US$


%


(in thousands, except percentages)

Express delivery services

9,759,253


91.9


12,024,132


1,647,299


93.1

Freight forwarding services

236,640


2.2


208,931


28,623


1.6

Sale of accessories

579,138


5.5


646,675


88,594


5.0

Others

44,403


0.4


39,964


5,476


0.3

Total revenues

10,619,434


100.0


12,919,702


1,769,992


100.0

Total Revenues were RMB12,919.7 million (US$1,770.0 million), an increase of 21.7% from RMB10,619.4 million in the same period of 2023. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 22.4% compared to the same period of 2023 driven by a 11.0% growth in parcel volume and a 10.3% increase in unit price. KA revenue, including delivery fees from direct sales organizations established to serve core express KA customers, increased by 275.9% as the proportion of higher-valued parcels such as returned parcels from e-commerce platforms continued to increase. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased by 11.7% compared to the same period of 2023 mainly due to declining cross-border e-commerce pricing. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 11.7%. Other revenues were derived mainly from financing services.


Three Months Ended December 31,


2023


2024




% of






% of


RMB


revenues


RMB


US$


revenues


(in thousands, except percentages)

Line-haul transportation cost

3,964,208


37.3


3,913,823


536,192


30.3

Sorting hub operating cost

2,257,047


21.3


2,543,707


348,486


19.7

Freight forwarding cost

227,547


2.1


197,053


26,996


1.5

Cost of accessories sold

162,227


1.5


196,941


26,981


1.5

Other costs

880,156


8.3


2,308,459


316,257


17.9

Total cost of revenues

7,491,185


70.5


9,159,983


1,254,912


70.9

Total cost of revenues was RMB9,160.0 million (US$1,254.9 million), an increase of 22.3% from RMB7,491.2 million in the same period last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB3,913.8 million (US$536.2 million), a decrease of 1.3% from RMB3,964.2 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 13.0% or 6 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale, decreased fuel price and improved load rate through more effective route planning.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,543.7 million (US$348.5 million), an increase of 12.7% from RMB2,257.0 million in the same period of last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB211.2 million (US$28.9 million) increase in labor-associated costs, a net result of wage increases partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements and (ii) RMB58.4 million (US$8.0 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with expansion of automation equipment and facility upgrades to further improve transit efficiency. As of December 31, 2024, there were 596 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 464 sets as of December 31, 2023.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB196.9 million (US$27.0 million), increased by 21.4% compared with RMB162.2 million in the same period last year.

Other costs of RMB2,308.5 million (US$316.3 million) increased 162.3% from RMB880.2 million in the same period last year, which included costs for serving higher-valued enterprise customers that increased by RMB1,442.7 million (US$197.6 million).

Gross Profit was RMB3,759.7 million (US$515.1 million), increased by 20.2% from RMB3,128.2 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate was 29.1% compared to 29.5% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB306.5 million (US$42.0 million), compared to RMB373.2 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB655.8 million (US$89.8 million), decreased by 6.4% from RMB700.4 million in the same period last year. There was a RMB85.6 million provision of losses from a credit loan provided to Shanghai Shuangcaiji Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.(?????????????), an equipment supplier, in the same period last year.

Other operating income, net was RMB349.3 million (US$47.9 million), compared to RMB327.2 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB214.7 million (US$29.4 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, (ii) RMB111.5 million (US$15.3 million) ADR fee rebate, and (iii) RMB23.1 million (US$3.2 million) of rental income and other income.

Income from operations was RMB3,453.2 million (US$473.1 million), an increase of 25.3% from RMB2,755.1 million for the same period last year. The operating margin rate increased to 26.7% from 25.9% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB221.9 million (US$30.4 million), compared with RMB201.4 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB71.8 million (US$9.8 million), compared with RMB61.8 million in the same period last year.

Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB168.0 million (US$23.0 million), compared with a loss of RMB51.2 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments is quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Impairment of investment in equity investees was RMB258.6 million (US$35.4 million). Such provision for impairment was related to the Company's investment in Zhejiang Yizhan Network Technology Co., Ltd.(????????????), a subsidiary of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Ltd.(????????????).

Income tax expenses were RMB1,059.1 million (US$145.1 million) compared to RMB636.6 million in the same period last year. Overall income tax rate increased by 8.1 percentage points year over year, mainly due to a RMB 372.3 million (US$51.0 million) accrual of withholding tax on dividend payable to ZTO Express (Hong Kong) Limited.

Net income was RMB2,446.8 million (US$335.2 million), which increased by 10.7% from RMB2,209.8 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.97 (US$0.41) and RMB2.89 (US$0.40), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.72 and RMB2.66 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.32 (US$0.45) and RMB3.24 (US$0.44), compared with RMB2.73 and RMB2.67 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,733.3 million (US$374.5 million), compared with RMB2,214.4 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA[1] was RMB4,328.8 million (US$593.0 million), compared with RMB3,647.2 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB4,615.3 million (US$632.3 million), compared to RMB3,651.8 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,806.3 million (US$384.5 million), compared with RMB3,923.3 million in the same period last year.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.


Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results


Year Ended December 31,


2023


2024


RMB


%


RMB


US$


%


(in thousands, except percentages)

Express delivery services

35,488,060


92.4


40,953,034


5,610,543


92.5

Freight forwarding services

906,802


2.4


885,410


121,301


2.0

Sale of accessories

1,876,624


4.9


2,300,392


315,152


5.2

Others

147,429


0.3


141,884


19,438


0.3

Total revenues

38,418,915


100.0


44,280,720


6,066,434


100.0












Total Revenues were RMB44,280.7 million (US$6,066.4 million), an increase of 15.3% from RMB38,418.9 million last year. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 15.7% driven by a 12.6% growth in parcel volume and a 2.7% increase in unit price. KA revenue, including delivery fees from direct sales organizations established to serve core express KA customers, increased by 100.7% as the proportion of higher-valued parcels such as returned parcels from e-commerce platforms continued to increase. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased by 2.4% compared to last year mainly due to declining cross-border e-commerce pricing. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills' printing, increased by 22.6%. Other revenues were derived mainly from financing services.


Year Ended December 31,


2023


2024




% of






% of


RMB


revenues


RMB


US$


revenues


(in thousands, except percentages)

Line-haul transportation cost

13,591,627


35.4


13,966,446


1,913,395


31.5

Sorting hub operating cost

8,253,522


21.5


9,163,784


1,255,433


20.7

Freight forwarding cost

854,533


2.2


828,270


113,473


1.9

Cost of accessories sold

513,391


1.3


651,729


89,287


1.5

Other costs

3,543,316


9.2


5,953,399


815,612


13.4

Total cost of revenues

26,756,389


69.6


30,563,628


4,187,200


69.0

Total cost of revenues was RMB30,563.6 million (US$4,187.2 million), an increase of 14.2% from RMB26,756.4 million last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB13,966.4 million (US$1,913.4 million), an increase of 2.8% from RMB13,591.6 million last year. The unit transportation cost decreased by 8.9% or 4 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale and improved load rate through more effective route planning.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB9,163.8 million (US$1,255.4 million), an increase of 11.0% from RMB8,253.5 million last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB542.6 million (US$74.3 million) increase in labor-associated costs, a net result of wage increases partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvement, and (ii) RMB288.3 million (US$39.5 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with automated equipment and facility upgrades to further improve transit efficiency.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB615.7 million (US$89.3 million), increased by 26.9% compared with RMB513.4 million last year.

Other costs of RMB5,953.4 million (US$815.6 million) increased 68.0% from RMB3,543.3 million in 2023, which included costs for serving higher-valued enterprise customers that increased by RMB2,452.0 million (US$335.9 million).

Gross Profit was RMB13,717.1 million (US$1,879.2 million), increased 17.6% from RMB11,662.5 million last year as a combined result of revenues growth and cost productivity gain. Gross margin rate improved to 31.0% from 30.4% last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB1,940.2 million (US$265.8 million), compared to RMB1,654.6 million last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2,690.0 million (US$368.5 million), increased by 10.9% from RMB2,425.3 million last year, mainly due to (i) RMB72.4 million(US$9.9 million) increase in headquarter facility expenses, (ii) RMB47.6 million (US$6.5 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with administrative equipment and facilities, and (iii) RMB47.6 million (US$6.5 million) increase in compensation and benefit expenses.

Other operating income, net was RMB749.8 million (US$102.7 million), compared to RMB770.7 million last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB488.9 million (US$67.0 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, (ii) RMB171.3 million (US$23.5 million) of rental and other income, and (iii) RMB111.5 million (US$15.3 million) ADR fee rebate.

Income from operations was RMB11,776.9 million (US$1,613.4 million), an increase of 17.7% from RMB10,007.9 million last year. The operating margin rate increased to 26.6% from 26.0% last year.

Interest income was RMB993.5 million (US$136.1 million), compared with RMB706.8 million last year.

Interest expenses was RMB337.9 million (US$46.3 million), compared with RMB289.5 million last year.

Gain from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB202.9 million (US$27.8 million), compared with a gain of RMB164.5 million last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments is quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Impairment of investment in equity investees was RMB931.4 million (US$127.6 million), included the provision for impairment of (i) RMB479.9 million (US$65.8 million) related to a tender offer initiated by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (????????????) to purchase all the outstanding shares of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited (????????????), as the offer price was below the carrying amount, and (ii) RMB451.5 million (US$61.8 million) of the Company's investment in Zhejiang Yizhan Network Technology Co., Ltd.(????????????), a subsidiary of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Ltd.(????????????).

Foreign currency exchange Loss, before tax was RMB17.9 million (US$2.5 million), mainly due to the appreciation of the onshore U.S. dollar-denominated bank deposits against the Chinese Renminbi.

Income tax expenses were RMB2,845.4 million (US$389.8 million) compared to RMB1,938.6 million last year. Overall income tax rate increased by 6.3% percentage points year over year, mainly due to (i) the accrual of RMB 518.3 million (US$ 71.0 million) in withholding tax on dividend payable to ZTO Express (Hong Kong) Limited, and (ii) an income tax refund of RMB207.1 million (US$ 28.4 million) received in the third quarter of 2023 by Shanghai Zhongtongji Network Technology Co., Ltd.(?????????????), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, for being recognized as a "Key Software Enterprise" that was qualified for a preferential tax rate of 10% for tax year 2022.

Net income was RMB8,887.6 million (US$1,217 . 6 million), which increased by 1.5% from RMB8,754.5 million last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB10.95 (US$1.50) and RMB10.70 (US$1.47), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB10.83 and RMB10.60 last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB12.52 (US$1.72) and RMB12.20 (US$1.67), compared with RMB11.14 and RMB10.90 last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB10,150.4 million (US$1,390.6 million), compared with RMB9,005.9 million last year.

EBITDA[1] was RMB15,094.3 million (US$2,067.9 million), compared with RMB13,857.8 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB16,354.9 million (US$2,240.6 million), compared to RMB14,107.3 million last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB11,429.4 million (US$1,565.8 million), compared with RMB13,361.0 million last year.

Recent Developments

Appointment of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Member

The board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Ms. Fang Xie, an independent non-executive director, as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, effective March 19, 2025. Following the appointment, the nominating and corporate governance committee consists of four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Frank Zhen Wei (as the chairman), Mr. Qin Charles Huang, Mr. Tsun-Ming Daniel Kao and Ms. Fang Xie.

Declaration of Semi-Annual Dividend

The board of directors (the "Board") has approved a cash dividend of US$0.35 per ADS and ordinary share for the six months ended December 31, 2024, to holders of its ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on April 10, 2025. The dividend payment represents a 40% dividend payout ratio. For holders of Class A and Class B ordinary shares, in order to qualify for entitlement to the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on April 10, 2025 (Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be April 22, 2025 for holders of Class A and Class B ordinary shares, and April 29, 2025 for holders of ADSs.

Company Share Repurchase Program

The Board has approved its share repurchase program in November 2018 and made subsequent modifications, whereby the latest modification increased the aggregate value of shares that may be repurchased to US$2.0 billion and extended the effective period through June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 50,546,707 ADSs for US$1,222.0 million on the open market, including repurchase commissions. The remaining funds available under the share repurchase program is US$778.0 million.

Business Outlook

Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company's parcel volume for 2025 is expected to be in the range of 40.8 billion to 42.2 billion, representing a 20% to 24% increase year over year. Such estimates represent management's current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO's operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that such Non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in ZTO's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO's data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on March 19, 2025).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963-976

Mainland China:

4001-206-115

Singapore:

800-120-5863

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

9429827

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 25, 2025:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

8404611

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. ZTO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of the HKEX, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: risks relating to the development of the e-commerce and express delivery industries in China; its significant reliance on certain third-party e-commerce platforms; risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel; intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share; any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system; ZTO's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA





Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data:












Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2023


2024


2023


2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Revenues


10,619,434


12,919,702


1,769,992


38,418,915


44,280,720


6,066,434

Cost of revenues


(7,491,185)


(9,159,983)


(1,254,912)


(26,756,389)


(30,563,628)


(4,187,200)

Gross profit


3,128,249


3,759,719


515,080


11,662,526


13,717,092


1,879,234

Operating (expenses)/income:













Selling, general and administrative


(700,357)


(655,825)


(89,848)


(2,425,253)


(2,690,017)


(368,531)

Other operating income, net


327,203


349,277


47,851


770,651


749,784


102,720

Total operating expenses


(373,154)


(306,548)


(41,997)


(1,654,602)


(1,940,233)


(265,811)

Income from operations


2,755,095


3,453,171


473,083


10,007,924


11,776,859


1,613,423

Other income/(expenses):













Interest income


201,383


221,927


30,404


706,765


993,535


136,114

Interest expense


(61,804)


(71,784)


(9,834)


(289,533)


(337,919)


(46,295)

(Loss)/gain from fair value changes of













financial instruments


(51,247)


168,003


23,016


164,517


202,886


27,795

(Loss)/gain on disposal of equity
investees, subsidiary and others


(4,589)


(21,212)


(2,906)


5,485


(10,518)


(1,441)

Impairment of investment in equity













investees


-


(258,551)


(35,421)


-


(931,367)


(127,597)

Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss)













before tax


17,972


(318)


(44)


93,543


(17,930)


(2,456)

Income before income tax, and share of













(loss)/gain in equity method


2,856,810


3,491,236


478,298


10,688,701


11,675,546


1,599,543

Income tax expense


(636,621)


(1,059,086)


(145,094)


(1,938,600)


(2,845,361)


(389,813)

Share of (loss)/gain in equity method
investments


(10,376)


14,659


2,008


4,356


57,410


7,865

Net income


2,209,813


2,446,809


335,212


8,754,457


8,887,595


1,217,595

Net income attributable to

non-controlling interests


(17,507)


(64,119)


(8,784)


(5,453)


(70,760)


(9,694)

Net income attributable to ZTO Express













(Cayman) Inc.


2,192,306


2,382,690


326,428


8,749,004


8,816,835


1,207,901

Net income attributable to ordinary













shareholders


2,192,306


2,382,690


326,428


8,749,004


8,816,835


1,207,901

Net earnings per share attributed to













ordinary shareholders













Basic


2.72


2.97


0.41


10.83


10.95


1.50

Diluted


2.66


2.89


0.40


10.60


10.70


1.47

Weighted average shares used in













calculating net earnings per ordinary













share/ADS













Basic


806,082,185


803,354,580


803,354,580


807,739,616


804,875,816


804,875,816

Diluted


837,291,253


836,920,680


836,920,680


838,948,683


838,441,916


838,441,916

Net income


2,209,813


2,446,809


335,212


8,754,457


8,887,595


1,217,595

Other comprehensive income/













(expenses), net of tax of nil:













Foreign currency translation adjustment


70,677


(124,108)


(17,003)


(104,052)


(103,970)


(14,244)

Comprehensive income


2,280,490


2,322,701


318,209


8,650,405


8,783,625


1,203,351

Comprehensive income attributable to













non-controlling interests


(17,507)


(64,119)


(8,784)


(5,453)


(70,760)


(9,694)

Comprehensive income attributable to













ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.


2,262,983


2,258,582


309,425


8,644,952


8,712,865


1,193,657


Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data:



As of


December 31,


December 31,


2023


2024


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands, except for share data)

ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

12,333,884


13,465,442


1,844,758

Restricted cash

686,568


37,517


5,140

Accounts receivable, net

572,558


1,503,706


206,007

Financing receivables

1,135,445


1,178,617


161,470

Short-term investment

7,454,633


8,848,447


1,212,232

Inventories

28,074


38,569


5,284

Advances to suppliers

821,942


783,599


107,353

Prepayments and other current assets

3,772,377


4,329,664


593,162

Amounts due from related parties

148,067


168,160


23,038

Total current assets

26,953,548


30,353,721


4,158,444

Investments in equity investees

3,455,119


1,871,337


256,372

Property and equipment, net

32,181,025


33,915,366


4,646,386

Land use rights, net

5,637,101


6,170,233


845,318

Intangible assets, net

23,240


17,043


2,335

Operating lease right-of-use assets

672,193


566,316


77,585

Goodwill

4,241,541


4,241,541


581,089

Deferred tax assets

879,772


984,567


134,885

Long-term investment

12,170,881


12,017,755


1,646,426

Long-term financing receivables

964,780


861,453


118,019

Other non-current assets

701,758


919,331


125,948

Amounts due from related parties-non current

584,263


421,667


57,766

TOTAL ASSETS

88,465,221


92,340,330


12,650,573

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities






Short-term bank borrowing

7,765,990


9,513,958


1,303,407

Accounts payable

2,557,010


2,463,395


337,484

Advances from customers

1,745,727


1,565,147


214,424

Income tax payable

333,257


488,889


66,978

Amounts due to related parties

234,683


202,766


27,779

Operating lease liabilities

186,253


183,373


25,122

Dividends payable

1,548


14,134


1,936

Convertible senior notes

-


7,270,081


995,997

Other current liabilities

7,236,716


6,571,492


900,290

Total current liabilities

20,061,184


28,273,235


3,873,417

Non-current operating lease liabilities

455,879


377,717


51,747

Deferred tax liabilities

638,200


1,014,545


138,992

Convertible senior notes

7,029,550


-


-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

28,184,813


29,665,497


4,064,156

Shareholders' equity






Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 812,866,663






shares issued and 804,719,252 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023;
810,339,182 shares issued and 798,622,719 shares outstanding as of December 31,
2024)

525


523


72

Additional paid-in capital

24,201,745


24,389,905


3,341,403

Treasury shares, at cost

(510,986)


(1,131,895)


(155,069)

Retained earnings

36,301,185


39,098,553


5,356,480

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(190,724)


(294,694)


(40,373)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders' equity

59,801,745


62,062,392


8,502,513

Noncontrolling interests

478,663


612,441


83,904

Total Equity

60,280,408


62,674,833


8,586,417

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

88,465,221


92,340,330


12,650,573

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data:









Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2023


2024


2023


2024


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,923,285


2,806,349


384,468


13,360,967


11,429,436


1,565,826

Net cash provided by / (used in) investing












activities

1,181,169


2,974,348


407,484


(12,252,751)


(5,980,724)


(819,356)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,166,101)


(4,031,871)


(552,364)


(769,836)


(4,995,180)


(684,337)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,












cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,450


34,377


4,710


109,843


26,105


3,577

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents












and restricted cash

2,942,803


1,783,203


244,298


448,223


479,637


65,710

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted












cash at beginning of period

10,108,507


11,747,744


1,609,434


12,603,087


13,051,310


1,788,022

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted












cash at end of period

13,051,310


13,530,947


1,853,732


13,051,310


13,530,947


1,853,732

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:


As of


December 31,


December 31,






2023


2024


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents

12,333,884


13,465,442


1,844,758

Restricted cash, current

686,568


37,517


5,140

Restricted cash, non-current

30,858


27,988


3,834

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

13,051,310


13,530,947


1,853,732

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results














Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2023


2024


2023


2024


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Net income

2,209,813


2,446,809


335,212


8,754,457


8,887,595


1,217,595

Add:












Share-based compensation expense [1]

-


6,768


927


254,976


318,692


43,661

Impairment of investment in equity
investees [1]

-


258,551


35,421


-


931,367


127,597

Loss / (gain) on disposal of equity
investees, subsidiary and others, net
of income taxes

4,589


21,212


2,906


(3,513)


12,705


1,741

Adjusted net income

2,214,402


2,733,340


374,466


9,005,920


10,150,359


1,390,594













Net income

2,209,813


2,446,809


335,212


8,754,457


8,887,595


1,217,595

Add:












Depreciation

705,117


714,289


97,857


2,740,819


2,882,579


394,912

Amortization

33,855


36,793


5,041


134,390


140,827


19,293

Interest expenses

61,804


71,784


9,834


289,533


337,919


46,295

Income tax expenses

636,621


1,059,086


145,094


1,938,600


2,845,361


389,813

EBITDA

3,647,210


4,328,761


593,038


13,857,799


15,094,281


2,067,908













Add:












Share-based compensation expense

-


6,768


927


254,976


318,692


43,661

Impairment of investment in equity
investees

-


258,551


35,421


-


931,367


127,597

Loss / (gain) on disposal of equity
investees, subsidiary and others,
before income taxes

4,589


21,212


2,906


(5,485)


10,518


1,441

Adjusted EBITDA

3,651,799


4,615,292


632,292


14,107,290


16,354,858


2,240,607


(1) Net of income taxes of nil

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results














Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2023


2024


2023


2024


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Net income attributable to ordinary
shareholders

2,192,306


2,382,690


326,428


8,749,004


8,816,835


1,207,901

Add:












Share-based compensation expense [1]

-


6,768


927


254,976


318,692


43,661

Impairment of investment in equity
investees [1]

-


258,551


35,421


-


931,367


127,597

Loss / (gain) on disposal of equity
investees, subsidiary and others, net
of income taxes

4,589


21,212


2,906


(3,513)


12,705


1,741

Adjusted Net income attributable to
ordinary shareholders

2,196,895


2,669,221


365,682


9,000,467


10,079,599


1,380,900













Weighted average shares used in
calculating net earnings per ordinary
share/ADS












Basic

806,082,185


803,354,580


803,354,580


807,739,616


804,875,816


804,875,816

Diluted

837,291,253


836,920,680


836,920,680


838,948,683


838,441,916


838,441,916













Net earnings per share/ADS attributable
to ordinary shareholders












Basic

2.72


2.97


0.41


10.83


10.95


1.50

Diluted

2.66


2.89


0.40


10.60


10.70


1.47













Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS
attributable to ordinary shareholders












Basic

2.73


3.32


0.45


11.14


12.52


1.72

Diluted

2.67


3.24


0.44


10.90


12.20


1.67


(1) Net of income taxes of nil

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

