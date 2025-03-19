NTPC has awarded 1. 2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity at an average tariff of $0. 039/kWh, with NLC India securing the largest share at 450 MW, followed by Enfinity Global, Welspun Renewable Energy, and Adani Renewable Energy. From pv magazine India State-owned power producer NTPC has concluded an auction for 1. 2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS) at an average price of INR 3. 35 ($0. 039)/kWh. State-owned coal miner NLC India secured 450 MW with the lowest bid of INR 3. 35/kWh. Enfinity Global's EG Solwin Renewables won 300 MW, and Welspun ...

