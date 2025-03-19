NEQSOL Holding Announces Second Phase of Women Leadership Development Program

AMSTERDAM, March 19, 2025, an international group of companies serving over 25 million customers in 11 countries, has said there will be a continuation of its leadership and development program for female university students in Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the Education Development Fund of Azerbaijan. The program has been named "Parla," which means shine in Azerbaijani. This academic year, a new group of 50 female students has been selected, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 100. While the program was initiated in Azerbaijan as a pilot, it is currently being evaluated for roll-out in global markets.

The latest group of 50 Parla scholarship recipients was chosen from a competitive pool of 791 applicants, an increase from last year's 674. A shortlist of 120 candidates underwent interviews before the final selection. As in the previous year, selection criteria were based on academic success and the socio-economic status of candidates.

The beneficiaries will receive monthly financial assistance until their graduation and have access to a range of opportunities provided by NEQSOL Holding, including English language classes, IELTS preparation and exam, internships, mentorship, masterclasses, and access to online programs from top global universities and LinkedIn Learning tools through NEQSOL Academy.

"Education and human capital development are key priority areas of our corporate social responsibility strategy at NEQSOL Holding. Through the Parla program, we empower young talents with new knowledge, skills, and opportunities. Investing in education drives sustainable development, fosters innovation and builds a more inclusive society," said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman and CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

"The Parla program is a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration between the private and public sectors. It enhances the educational journey of female students by equipping them with new skills and the confidence to succeed in the professional world," said Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund.

"We believe in the power of education to transform lives and create impact. The Parla program is about empowering female students to reach their full potential. Our goal is to see them shine, lead, and inspire others. We remain committed to investing in education and inclusion, contributing to a brighter future for society as a whole," said Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan.

NEQSOL Holding reaffirms its commitment to continuing and expanding the Parla program, recognizing its importance in supporting talented female students.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across 11 countries in telecommunications, energy, construction, and hi-tech industries. The holding places significant emphasis on expanding its presence in Azerbaijan and, as it continues to grow, remains dedicated to contributing to the country's economic and social development. For more information please see: NEQSOL Holdingand NEQSOL Academy.

Media contact:Neqsol@tiltonconsultancy.com