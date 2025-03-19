TOKYO, Mar 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TRENDE Inc., a leading renewable energy solutions provider in Japan, today announced the successful completion of a 1.07 billion yen (approximately USD 7.2 million) funding round through third-party allocation. The investment round welcomes four strategic partners as new shareholders: Tokyo Century Corporation, National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (ZEN-NOH), Zen-Noh Energy Corporation, and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation.This capital infusion will accelerate TRENDE's growth initiatives, including the expansion of its flagship solar and battery leasing service "Teraris," and further development of its innovative peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading platform.Masashi Nishio, CEO of TRENDE Inc., commented: "We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed companies as strategic investors and partners. Their expertise and resources will significantly enhance our ability to deliver innovative renewable energy solutions at scale. Together, we aim to accelerate Japan's transition toward a decentralized, low-carbon future."Strategic Collaboration Highlights:Tokyo Century Corporation: TRENDE will collaborate closely with Tokyo Century in finance and asset management to scale its renewable energy leasing services, enabling more residential customers to adopt solar power and battery storage systems with zero upfront costs.ZEN-NOH & Zen-Noh Energy Corporation: As part of ZEN-NOH's Smart Agri Community Project, TRENDE is partnering with Zen-Noh Energy through its retail electricity brand "JA Denki" to pilot P2P electricity trading in Gunma Prefecture. Leveraging blockchain technology, this initiative promotes local production and consumption of renewable energy within agricultural communities. Plans are underway to expand this model nationwide, providing sustainable energy solutions specifically tailored for farmers and rural communities.Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation: TRENDE has collaborated with Toshiba on the "Digital Implementation Acceleration Project" in Ehime Prefecture, integrating Toshiba's advanced Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology with TRENDE's P2P electricity trading platform. This partnership aims to demonstrate effective local renewable energy utilization strategies, contributing towards regional decarbonization goals. Moving forward, both companies will jointly promote this innovative model across municipalities throughout Japan.About TRENDE Inc.TRENDE Inc. provides customer-centric renewable energy solutions in Japan through its solar and battery leasing service "Teraris" (https://teraris.jp/) and innovative peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading platform. With a mission to accelerate renewable energy adoption and redefine Japan's energy ecosystem, TRENDE is backed by prominent investors including Itochu Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). For more information, visit https://trende.jp/.Investor Information? ??Company Name, Headquarters, Representative, Established, WebsiteTokyo Century Corporation,?Tokyo, Koichi Baba, July 1, 1969, www.tokyocentury.co.jp?National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (ZEN-NOH), Tokyo, Yoshifumi Kuwata, March 30, 1972,?https://www.zennoh.or.jp?Zen-Noh Energy Corporation, Tokyo, Masayuki Wada, Dec 7, 1979,?https://zennoh-energy.co.jp/Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Kawasaki, Taro Shimada, July 1, 2017, https://www.global.toshiba/jp/company/infrastructure.html??Media Contact:TRENDE Inc.Public RelationsEmail: pr@trende.jpSource: TRENDECopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.