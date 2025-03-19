METZ Enters the Greece Market with a Comprehensive Range of Smart TVs

German Brand of Technological Innovation.

ATHENS, Greece, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's competitive television market, particularly in Europe, brand reputation, product quality, cutting-edge technology, and user experience are pivotal factors influencing television consumer choices.

For METZ company, Germany's iconic home appliance brand established in 1938, these principles form the foundation of its enduring success. With an impressive legacy spanning over 87 years, METZ company is devoted to modern technological innovation. In 2018, leveraging more than 85 years of European business experience, METZ company established the METZ Blue brand to cater to the diversified needs of the younger generation.Within the consumer electronics sector, METZ Blue covers a wide range of businesses, including but not limited to televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, small kitchen appliances, photovoltaic products, and other small household appliances.

Currently, METZ offers a comprehensive range of smart TVs featuring advanced OLED, Mini LED, QLED, and LED technologies, with diverse TV series designed to meet the varied needs of consumers.

The Onda series, a luxury line, integrates a built-in soundbar and a 2.1.2 Atmos sound system for immersive audio. The QLED+ series, featuring METZ's exclusive QLED technology, excels in lifespan, brightness, and reflectivity, delivering vivid visuals. Designed for a stylish lifestyle, the Lifestyle series includes the portable TV for on-the-go entertainment and the Frame+ TV, which adds artistic elements to quality living. The Eye Care series, equipped with anti-flicker and blue-light reduction technology, ensures comfortable long-term viewing. Whether you seek premium audio-visual experiences or eye-friendly features, METZ has the perfect TV series for you.

"The Greece consumer electronics market, particularly when it comes to TVs, is well-developed and intensely competitive," says Vassilis Minis, METZ's Sales Director for Greece. "But we are confident in our commitment to superior quality and exceptional performance, meeting the high standards demanded by European users."

METZ has successfully initiated its business operations in more than 24 European countries, marking a strategic expansion into the region. With a steadfast commitment to grow, METZ envisions extending its presence to encompass even more countries in the future, solidifying its position as a dynamic and globally-reaching brand in the Europe.

Explore more about METZ at https://bit.ly/4bZYIOY.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645230/METZ_TV_Series.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metz-enters-the-greece-market-with-a-comprehensive-range-of-smart-tvs-302405700.html