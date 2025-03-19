HyER Power, a Dutch hydrogen energy producer, is developing the first large-scale hydrogen power plant in the Netherlands capable of generating both electricity and heat. The plant is set to begin operations by the end of the year. Delft-based startup HyER Power is developing a hydrogen-powered system to generate heat and electricity. The HyER Power Plant, set for installation at Innovation Hub KAAP in Vlissingen, is expected to be operational by the end of this year. The plant will combine a heat pump, fuel cell system, and energy storage technology, offering a decentralized, all-in-one solution ...

