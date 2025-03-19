The UK company says the new modules have a rated power output of 445 W and can reportedly guarantee a power yield of 95% after 10 years. Viridian Solar, a UK-based manufacturer of building-integrated PV (BIPV) panels, has announced a new 445 W n-type TOPCon module. "The new panel utilizes the latest in solar cell technology to achieve this higher specific power density, with n-type TOPCon cells encapsulated between two glass sheets, front and back," the company said. "The move to glass-glass panels improves the panel lifetime by better protecting the cells from oxidation and mechanical stresses ...

