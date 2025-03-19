Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf Provides 2025 Outlook and 2024 Highlights; Focused On Unlocking Ana Maria's Potential

Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SWLF)(OTCQB:SWLFF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") provides its 2025 outlook and objectives and the highlights from 2024.

"2024 was a milestone year, as we made significant advances in our understanding of the geology of the El Soldado Claim at the Ana Maria property, and work towards making discovery," said Peter Latta, President. "We have identified 11 of 13 key indicators on the Carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) checklist, (see slide 13 of our corporate presentation, which can found on our website here ), as well as confirmed the presence of large chimney-style breccias on the property. These breccias along with the pathfinder elements and anomalous Ag-Zn-Pb mineralization measured in the drill core assays confirm hydrothermal fluid pathways that support the possibility of a mineralized CRD deposit at El Soldado. CRD's are notoriously difficult to find, but they can be exceptionally rewarding when discovered. Based on the results of our exploration drilling to date, we believe we have a geological model that closely resembles the world famous Ojuela mine1, located in proximity to our property2. With the recent results in hand, we are applying the learnings from our recently completed drill program to prioritize additional areas or targets across the property. The goal is to identify more of these chimney breccias that have the potential to host economic mineralization. In addition, we also advanced the La Recompensa claim on the Ana Maria property to be able to drill the Au-Zn skarn target on the boundary between the El Sarnoso intrusive complex and the host carbonates.

Management continues to forgo a salary in an effort to minimize the Company's burn rate. This approach helps reduce the need for dilution, maintaining our tight share structure. The insider and managements ownership is approximately 50% of the total issued and outstanding shares. We look forward to creating value for our shareholders through ongoing exploration and development efforts."

2025 OUTLOOK

At El Soldado - The CRD Target

On February 18, 2025, Silver Wolf announced the results of its inaugural drill program on the El Soldado Claim at the Ana Maria property. The full results and release can be found here .

Highlights include:

Discovered extensive CRD-style hydrothermal breccia mineralization and dolomitization underlying historical Silver, lead, and zinc (Ag-Pb-Zn) workings at El Soldado to a depth of over 150-200 meter which is open at depth.

Identified several significant subvertical chimney breccias and flat-laying mantos with anomalous intercepts of Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization. Drill hole ES-24-005 returned values of 4.85% Zn and 0.47% Pb over 1.0 m and ES-24-012 returned 2.23% Zn along with 52 g/t Ag and 0.43% Pb over 0.85m.

Confirmed CRD-style mineralization that appears to be similar in setting and features to the historic past-producing Ojuela Ag mine just north of the El Sarnoso intrusive complex.

These results will be integrated into the geological model, more mapping and sampling will be applied to other high-potential areas of the property where chimney breccias have been identified on surface. Silver Wolf is looking forward to drill-test new targets that are being generated through this effort.

La Recompensa - The Au-Zn Skarn Target

The La Recompensa Claim is the central claim on the Ana Maria property and located at the intersection of the El Sarnoso intrusive complex and the limestones sequences. Surface sampling results yielded very positive results for gold and zinc hosted in skarn bodies found at the contact of the intrusion with Au and Zn values of 37 g/t Gold and 7.6% Zinc over 0.70 meters respectively. The release dated January 18, 2022, can be found here . A 3D inversion of magnetic data has now been completed to support delineation of the shape and location of the intrusive stock at depth.

This information will help with targeting for a new drill campaign on the La Recompensa Claim. Skarn mineralization crops out over the entire surface boundary and is expected to continue at depth, following the contact of the intrusion. Furthermore, Silver Wolf has obtained all permits to drill in this area. The Company is eager to commence a drill program at La Recompensa. 2024 MILESTONES AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Drill Program Planning and Execution

During the first half of the year, the team was focused on the preparation of the drill program at El Soldado The activities that were completed included:

Finalizing the drill targets and drilling QA/QC procedures

Selecting a drill contractor to conduct the drilling work with updated pricing to reflect the change in Mexican Peso and inflationary costs

Finalizing access agreements with the local communities for drilling activities and staffing the appropriate positions to conduct the program with contractors and employees

Drilling 17 holes over 2,560m and analyzing 1,234 samples

Strategic Engagement: In May, 2024, the Company engaged Salman Partners Inc. to provide strategic advice to enhance shareholder value and awareness.

M&A Opportunities: Silver Wolf continues to evaluate potential project acquisitions that leverage the strengths of the company to enhance shareholder value.

Funding for Drill Program: The Company closed a Life Offering in June, 2024 of $1 million. Silver Wolf was very mindful of all spending and executed the drill program on budget.

Qualified Person

Dr. Honza Catchpole P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

1. Reference: The publication titled Mineralogical Record Vol. 34, No.5, 2003 titled: Famous Mineral Localities: The Ojuela Mine, Mapimí, Durango, Mexico by Thomas P. Moore, Peter K.M. Megaw

2. Please note that neighboring properties deposits do not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is an exploration company focused on exploring high potential projects in prime silver and gold regions of Mexico including the Ana Maria and El Laberinto properties. The Ana Maria claims are located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha). The claims are located in a well-known area that is prolific for carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs) in the vicinity of many active or historic mining operations. The Company has operational synergies with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and shares many years of combined experience in exploration, development and production. In addition, Silver Wolf has an experienced geological field team who have worked on similar projects with a demonstrated understanding of the jurisdiction and local communities.

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com .

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date based on information currently available. The Company does not assume an obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

