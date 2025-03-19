Leading EV charging solutions provider demonstrates commitment to accuracy and reliability in largest US electric vehicle market

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced that its Supernova DC fast charger has successfully obtained the California Type Evaluation Program (CTEP) certification. This milestone ensures Wallbox's fast-charging technology meets California's rigorous standards for measurement accuracy and billing transparency, positioning the company for accelerated growth in North America's largest EV market.

CTEP certification is a key requirement for EV chargers involved in the sale of electricity, ensuring they display essential transaction details, including the amount of electricity dispensed, the unit price, and the total cost.

"Obtaining CTEP certification for Supernova underscores our dedication to technical excellence and consumer trust and represents a crucial milestone in our North American expansion strategy," said Douglas Alfaro, Chief Fast Charging Officer for Wallbox. "California leads the nation in EV adoption, and this certification demonstrates our commitment to providing consumers with reliable, accurate and transparent charging solutions that meet the highest regulatory standards."

Key Certification Highlights:

Wallbox charging equipment meets CTEP's stringent accuracy standards, ensuring precise power measurement in every charging session

Certification enables immediate deployment of Wallbox chargers across California's commercial charging network

Certified products include point-of-sale pricing displays and digital receipts, providing complete transparency to consumers

Strengthens Wallbox's position in the rapidly growing North American EV charging market

The CTEP certification allows Wallbox to expand its fast-charging EV solutions throughout California, complementing its existing residential charging solutions. This achievement enables the company to participate in major infrastructure projects and improve the country's EV charging infrastructure.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the private placement. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," ""target," will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox's ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox's forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; losses or disruptions in Wallbox's supply or manufacturing partners; impacts resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; impacts resulting from geopolitical conflicts, risks related to macro-economic conditions and inflation; executive orders and regulatory changes under the U.S. political administration and uncertainty therefrom; Wallbox's reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox's technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; as well as the other important factors discussed and incorporated by reference under the heading "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250319831527/en/

Contacts:

Wallbox PR Contact:

Albert Cabanes

press@wallbox.com