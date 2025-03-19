Anzeige
Punta Pacifica Realty: Playa Escondida: Panama's Hidden Jewel
ACCESS Newswire
Punta Pacifica Realty: Playa Escondida: Panama's Hidden Jewel

Finanznachrichten News

PANAMA CITY, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / On the Atlantic coast of Panama, near the country's capital, construction is underway on a new exit that will reduce travel time from Panama City to Playa Escondida.

In the latest episode of A Spotlight to Panama, the YouTube series dedicated to showcasing Panama's stunning and exceptional qualities, host Ana Patricia guides the audience through the uniqueness of a project currently entering its second phase.

This development, Playa Escondida - which literally translates to "Hidden Beach" - is led by Punta Pacifica Realty. And, true to its name, the project offers a secluded yet well-equipped retreat with an unmatched tropical ambiance.

"The local community is warm and welcoming, making you feel at home from day one," says social communicator Ana Patricia.

Playa Escondida offers tourists and prospective homeowners breathtaking ocean views while they enjoy tropical dishes and drinks at the project's on-site restaurant.

The development caters to all age groups, featuring indoor and outdoor playgrounds for children, a paddle court, a soccer field, a spa, and a gym. Additionally, it boasts two private islands where visitors can relax in complete privacy.

Currently expanding with the launch of Phase 2 -now open for sale- Playa Escondida also includes a marina offering various tours to explore the surrounding areas, whether with family or solo. This makes it an ideal investment opportunity for those seeking a hidden paradise that combines seclusion with a variety of activities.

Contact Information
Sandy Chan
Project Manager - Punta Pacifica Realty
sandy@puntapacificarealty.com
+ (507) 6793-8160

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty



