Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure publishes their March 2025 edition: "AP&I Corporate News and Events"

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is excited to share its latest edition of "AP&I Corporate News and Events," announcing a Global Partnership between NGAG Inc. (Next Generation Agriculture), DYACARE- a Chinese-owned global Agricultural distribution corporation- and CALDIC Inc. As part of this new agreement, NGAG Inc. gains exclusive tri-party distribution rights for Phoebio, an organically manufactured biostimulant globally marketed by more than fifty independent distribution companies through thousands of retailers, supporting food security at a viable cost while maximizing return of investment to farmers and growers. NGAG Inc. President Martin Driscoll stated, "These are exciting times for Next Generation Agriculture, with NGAG Inc. being invited to join a global tri-partnership taking the North American continent share of the exclusive distribution of a unique seaweed juice biostimulant created by Dyacare Biotech Ltd in the Republic of Ireland."

This month's addition also highlights NGAG Inc. President, Martin Driscoll's most recent visit to China, where he is recognized and well-respected as a skilled expert in his field. His visit included multiple sites throughout the country wherein he presented NGAG Inc.'s products for agricultural field trials to address a host of problems associated with various high-value crops. This most recent visit also resulted in the agreement to source a primary ingredient for NGAG Inc.'s proprietary product, Pholigo, from China, also highlighted in the newsletter. PHOLIGO's remarkable soil conditioning properties enable a water-locking ability to support plant and beneficial microbial growth. Hailed an overall success, Martin Driscoll further stated, "NGAG Inc. has been building powerful alliances in China, for international commerce between the United States and a major Chinese distribution network. These are diverse markets that bring amazing opportunities for corporate growth and a profitable future, both in the USA, and in Asia."

As API&I Corp. and its subsidiaries celebrate over 23 years of innovation, we remain dedicated to advancing circular economy initiatives and driving positive change through proven sustainable solutions. AP&I's newsletter can on AP&I's website at: https://apaicorp.com/newsletter.htm.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL.ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

