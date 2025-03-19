Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Legend Power® Systems (TSXV: LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces that its new Voltage Adherence Risk measurement service released on March 6 has won its first customer purchase order within three weeks of receiving the analysis.

A North American school district recently engaged with Legend Power Systems after experiencing premature equipment failures and seeking confirmation of suspected power quality issues. Recalling Legend Power's solution from a prior industry conference, the school reached out via the Company's website to explore solutions. Legend's SmartGATE Insights Power Impact Report revealed significant power quality issues, where the one school was exposed to 715 hours of moderate to severe risk for the 730 hour month. The data-driven insights allowed the school to quickly quantify the impact of poor power quality on its operations, leading to a nearly immediate contract execution to mitigate the identified risks and improve system reliability. In addition they have expressed interest in reviewing more schools in the school district.

"This case demonstrates the urgency with which organizations act when they have clear, quantifiable data showing the risks posed by voltage fluctuations," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Legend Power Systems. "While we don't expect every future engagement to progress this quickly, it highlights how crucial visibility into power quality issues and related building problems is to proactive building management."

The SmartGATE Insights Power Impact Report, featuring the Voltage Adherence Risk metric, provides commercial building owners and operators with the tools needed to understand and address the hidden risks associated with power quality. By tracking the hours per month a building experiences suboptimal voltage conditions, the report enables customers to make informed decisions about energy management and system resilience.

As detailed in Legend Power's March 6, 2025, press release, the Voltage Adherence Risk measurement was developed to quantify the previously unmeasurable challenge of "dirty power." This latest customer success story underscores the impact of the new metric and its role in accelerating decision-making for organizations facing power quality challenges.

Additionally, Legend Power is retroactively adding this report to previous Power Impact Assessment reports and reviewing the new metric with previous Power Impact Assessment Service customers in an effort to assist them seeing the power related risk more clearly.

The SmartGATE Insights Power Impact Report is available as part of Legend Power's SmartGATE Insights Power Impact Assessment.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

