West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill program at the Tyro Main Zone, Gold Chain Project, Arizona. This release contains the assays for two drill holes (approximately 337m).

Highlights:

Hole GC25-38 intersected 73.15m of 1.07 g/t Au (including 16.76m of 2.67 g/t Au and 1.52m of 10.8 g/t Au at 29m depth).

Hole GC25-39 intersected 74.48m of 0.94 g/t Au (including 7.62m of 2.12 g/t Au and 9.14m of 2.09 g/t Au).

Results continue to suggest that mineralization is much broader than initially thought, exceeding the 30-50m model.

Both holes were drilled between or beneath previous drilling and expanded the mineralized zone to depth (Figure 1).

Assays are pending for an additional 11 completed drill holes (approximately 1,800m), and the drill program is ongoing.

"These initial holes from the 2025 drill program continue to demonstrate the potential of Tyro, with widths continuing to exceed those used in the previously announced exploration target and grades that remain well above the nearest operating open-pit mine", stated CEO, Quentin Mai. "We are looking forward to a steady stream of drill results over the next month or so, as the ongoing drill program moves the Company closer to a maiden resource at Tyro."

Figure 1: Preliminary Tyro Main Zone Long Section showing results from the 2025 RC drill program, previous drill results, trenches and 200-Level Sampling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/245213_360d44f814df1afa_002full.jpg

Notes:

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-38 28.96 30.48 1.52 10.80 and

44.20 117.35 73.15 1.07 incl. 44.20 80.77 36.57 1.59 incl. 64.01 80.77 16.76 2.67 incl. 73.15 74.68 1.53 8.61 GC25-39 80.77 155.45 74.48 0.94 incl. 112.78 120.40 7.62 2.12 and incl. 141.73 150.88 9.14 2.09

Notes:

All widths shown are downhole; true width is approximately 60-70% of downhole width.

Figure 2: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, Trenches and Surface Samples (gold)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/245213_360d44f814df1afa_003full.jpg

Summary

The H1 2025 drill program has been designed to provide the data necessary for a potential maiden resource from the Tyro Main Zone, while at the same time, increasing the Company's understanding of the mineralization. The program is currently planned for 3,000m but may expand based on success and available funds. The results in this release are from two holes (337m), an additional 11 drill holes have been completed, and assays are pending (1,800m). Drilling is ongoing.

The first significant takeaway from these holes is that the central part of the Tyro Main Zone continues to demonstrate widths beyond the 30-50m contemplated in the previously announced exploration target, with both holes returning plus 70m intervals of mineralization; true widths are 60 to 70% of the downhole length.

The second key point is that grades (plus 2 g/t Au) higher than the exploration target continue to appear over meaningful widths; the Company continues to see multiple plus 5 g/t Au intervals within the results.

Hole GC25-38

Hole GC25-38 was drilled between Holes GC23-23 and GC24-30 and about 55 metres beneath the Tyro Mine 200 Level (Figure 3). This section reveals that the gold-bearing zone documented on the 200 Level (12.7 m at 2.44 g/t Au and 5.3m at 2.63 g/t Au) correlates well with the observed geology in GC25-38. Several sub-parallel chalcedony-adularia veins and breccia with intervening quartz stockwork were intersected and are consistent with other holes in the area. The mineralized zone is hosted by silicified Precambrian granite with strong chlorite alteration.

Figure 3: Hole GC25-38 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/245213_360d44f814df1afa_004full.jpg

Hole GC25-39

This hole was drilled about 50 metres beneath Hole GC23-23 (44.2m at 2.01 g/t Au) and over 100 metres beneath the Tyro Mine 200 Level. Like GC23-23, the GC25-39 mineralized zone is composed of sub-parallel veins and breccia dipping at about 80 degrees to the east. The intercept here is about 130 metres below surface vein exposures and warrants deeper exploration.

Figure 4: Hole GC25-39 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/245213_360d44f814df1afa_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Looking North at the Historical Tyro Open-Pit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/245213_360d44f814df1afa_006full.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including any future private placements, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. West Point Gold does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

