abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (AUSC) is managed by Abby Glennie and Amanda Yeaman, who are encouraged by the trust's relative performance versus both the reference index, which bottomed in Q423, and its larger-cap peers in the AIC UK Smaller Companies sector. During CY24, value stocks outperformed growth strategies, which was a style headwind for AUSC. However, successful stock selection and ensuring portfolio positions were sized appropriately, while avoiding companies that failed to meet consensus expectations, was a winning formula. By the end of 2024, growth versus value was in neutral territory, which should provide a more level playing field, enabling the managers to build on their long-term record of outperformance.

