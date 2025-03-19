Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") has been focused on its 100% owned flagship Trojarová antimony-gold project, to date, but is pleased to provide shareholders with a review of and update on its Medvedi-Potok tin property, which similar to Trojarová, is host to a Soviet era historical tin resource. Like antimony, tin is an important critical metal with numerous and widespread uses in metal coatings ("tin cans"), solder, electronics, glass and automobile manufacturing, optical touch screens and more. Most production is very tightly controlled by a few East Asian countries, principally China, Myanmar and Indonesia.

Military's CEO, Scott Eldridge, comments: "We are pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of this asset, and one that we believe has great potential to generate significant value. Tin prices are once again on the rise as its strategic importance as a unique critical metal becomes more apparent. Medvedi-Potok is one of the three Slovakian properties acquired by the Company last year, including our flagship antimony asset, Trojarová. Tin, a key metal with numerous industrial and high-tech applications is one where global production is controlled by just a few countries, similar to antimony. We look forward to completing a detailed review of the abundant historical data on this property and then formulating a plan to advance it in a manner that will bring maximum value to our shareholders."

MILI's Medvedi-Potok tin project comprises an Exploration license of 437 hectares (4.37 square kilometers) in size, located in eastern Slovakia just west of the village of Hnilec and 20 kilometers north of Rozñava, a historic mining town and former center of this region's historical mining industry. MILI's second antimony-gold property, Tiennesgrund, where tungsten values have been historically reported as well, is located 20 kilometers southeast of Medvedi-Potok, and 20 kilometers northeast of Rozñava. The company from which MILI acquired this property carried out very limited work but its initial due diligence work has provided MILI with basic information about the property, summarized below.

Discovered in 1971 by the former Czechoslovak Geological Survey pursuant to a soil geochemical survey, extensive exploration and development was completed over the following ten years, including: 36 trenches; 47 diamond drill holes from surface; 5.3 kilometers of underground development on two levels each with its own portal; 82 diamond drill holes from the underground workings; numerous studies including resource estimates, engineering studies, petrographic reports and metallurgical studies. Digital copies of all six volumes of these studies and reports comprising several thousand pages are in the Company's possession and will soon be digested by MILI's Slovak technical team in sufficient detail to ensure that all relevant information is captured and translated into English, with all spatial data properly georeferenced and placed into an integrated GIS (Geographical Information System) database so that these data may be used to better understand and advance the property.

Mineralization at Medvedi-Potok is characteristic of a typical intrusive-hosted greisened tin deposit featuring a combination of higher tin grades in a series of narrow tin-bearing quartz veins within a larger halo of lower grade, disseminated and stockwork style tin mineralization in hydrothermally altered, or "greisened" granite. Historically estimated mineralization here was classified as "C2" within the Soviet era Russian classification system in use at that time: 858,394 metric tons ("tonnes") at an average grade of 0.198% tin. The cut-off grade remains unknown. The "C2" category is most similar to "Inferred Resources" under the Western classification system, as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM). A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify this as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. However, being familiar with the level of detail and precision with which Slovak government geologists completed their work at Trojarová and its similarity to that which has been seen of similar work at Medvedi-Potok, Company management is satisfied that reasonable assumptions and appropriate, standard industry parameters were applied in historical resource estimation and related work at the Medvedi-Potok tin deposit. Once all the historical data have been reviewed in detail, as summarized above, Company management will formulate a plan to advance this property in a manner so as to maximize its value to MILI shareholders.

Figure 2: Schematic illustration of a typical tin and related metals system

(Ag-silver, Pb-lead, Zn-zinc, W-tungsten, Bi-bismuth, Be-beryllium, Sn-tin, Mo-molybdenum)

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

