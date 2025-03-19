Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Pioneer AIs DeepSeek R1 setzt neue Maßstäbe für sichere KI-Integration
19.03.2025 13:02 Uhr
Frank Lee-Wright: 'Money Moves: Your Guide to Financial Freedom' - Guaranteed Wealth Growth for Grads and Young Adults

Finanznachrichten News

Must-Have Graduation Gift of 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2025 / Just in time for graduation season, Frank Lee-Wright, a self-proclaimed "globe-trotting financial misfit turned expert," launches Money Moves: Your Guide to Financial Freedom - the ultimate 2025 gift for Class of 2025 grads and their gifters. Released March 18 on Amazon, this isn't some dull finance lecture; it's a sarcastic, no-BS playbook that guarantees wealth growth through specific, proven actions, perfect for soon-to-be college students dodging the 40% debt trap.

"I've cracked the code by turning pennies into big profits the quiet way," says Lee-Wright, an anonymous pen name for a guy who doesn't need the cash - or the applause. Money Moves is packed with 23 chapters of hard-earned wisdom and vivid examples - think budgeting with 50/20/30 to stack savings like a pro, hustling on the side to turn spare time into steady cash, skipping debt's grip before it tightens, and investing early to let compound interest build a fortune. With a 60+ term glossary and 2025 stats (median net worth $192,000), it's a masterclass in turning financial newbies into savvy wealth-builders.

It's a game-changer for grads and youngsters new to finances - those stepping into loans, first jobs or a world where money feels like a mystery. This book's strength lies in its no-nonsense clarity - stripping away the jargon to deliver tools that stick. Young readers get a roadmap: savings beat splurges every time, hustles trump handouts for real growth, and investments outrun IOUs by miles. It's not just advice; it's a lifeline for the 40% drowning in debt, offering a way to flip the script from day one. Parents gifting it hand over a legacy of smarts; young adults (18-34) snagging it unlock a future where they're not just scraping by - they're thriving.

The potential here is massive - Money Moves doesn't just teach; it transforms. Grads facing a paycheck for the first time can dodge the system traps that sink peers - credit card quicksand, pressured buys or thinking "later" is soon enough to save. Youngsters get a head start, building habits that compound into millions, not mistakes that cost them decades. "I wrote it not for profit, but to free you - wealth's the key, and $9.99 now grows millions later," Lee-Wright adds. It's a small price for a big shift - practical, proven, and packed with punchy examples that make money make sense.

Available now on Amazon - eBook (ISBN: 9798218632397) at $9.99, and paperback (ISBN: 9798313423487) at $24.99 - Money Moves beats cash or trinkets as a gift, delivering future millions through 200 pages of sound strategy. "It's not hope; it's math," Lee-Wright insists. Grab it - because tassels fade, but wealth lasts.

About the Author:

Frank Lee-Wright, author of Money Moves (2025), empowers young adults with practical financial tools. Blending experience and bold strategies, he inspires wealth-building and independence - your guide to a brilliant future.

Contact Information

Frank Lee-Wright
Pen Pal
moneymovesinfo@icloud.com

.

SOURCE: Frank Lee-Wright



