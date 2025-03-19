Open-E JovianDSS Now Seamlessly Integrates with Proxmox VE for Flexible Virtualization

Open-E announced the release of the Open-E JovianDSS Up30 Proxmox VE integration.

ATLANTA, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading provider of data storage software, announces the seamless integration of Open-E JovianDSS with Proxmox VE, a powerful open-source virtualization platform. This integration enables businesses to manage virtual machines (VMs), software-defined storage, and networking with maximum flexibility and efficiency while ensuring enterprise-grade data protection.

Hypervisor Independence for Maximum Flexibility

Open-E JovianDSS is a ZFS- and Linux-based data storage solution compatible with multiple hypervisors, including VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, and now Proxmox VE. This hypervisor-agnostic approach prevents vendor lock-in and mitigates disruptions caused by changes in hypervisor provider policies. Thus, businesses can choose the best virtualization platform for their needs without compromise.

"The integration with Proxmox VE aligns perfectly with our mission to provide businesses with adaptable and cost-efficient data storage solutions. By offering hypervisor independence, we empower organizations to maintain control over their IT infrastructure while benefiting from seamless data protection, high availability, and optimized performance." - said Krzysztof Franek, CEO of Open-E.

A Unified, Scalable, and Cost-Effective Solution

The integration of Open-E JovianDSS with Proxmox VE delivers a streamlined management experience, reducing IT complexity and ensuring optimal resource utilization. Organizations benefit from:

Robust Data Storage: A reliable and scalable backend to support Proxmox VE environments.

A reliable and scalable backend to support Proxmox VE environments. Optimized Performance: High IOPS and throughput for demanding virtualized workloads.

High IOPS and throughput for demanding virtualized workloads. Comprehensive Disaster Recovery: On- and Off-site Data Protection with snapshots, retention plans, and flexible restoration options to ensure business continuity.

On- and Off-site Data Protection with snapshots, retention plans, and flexible restoration options to ensure business continuity. High Availability: Elimination of single points of failure for uninterrupted operations.

Elimination of single points of failure for uninterrupted operations. Automated Backups: Efficient backup and recovery processes, including individual VM or full-system restoration.

A Future-Proof Data Storage Solution

By integrating Open-E JovianDSS with Proxmox VE, businesses gain access to a powerful combination of software-defined storage and virtualization, optimized for high performance, reliability, and scalability. With advanced networking flexibility and optimal hardware utilization, this solution meets the growing demands of modern IT environments.

Get Started Today

To learn more about integrating Open-E JovianDSS with Proxmox VE, visit our website and access the Integration Guide: https://www.open-e.com/r/yy4c/

About Open-E

Open-E is a recognized leader in data storage software, known for delivering robust and reliable solutions that optimize IT infrastructures. Open-E JovianDSS is an award-winning software-defined storage solution that ensures enterprise-grade performance, scalability, and security.

Press Contact:

Pawel Brzezek

Open-E, Inc.

Office: +49 (89) 800-777-18

E-mail: pawel.brzezek@open-e.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588722/5215417/OPEN_E_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/open-e-joviandss-now-seamlessly-integrates-with-proxmox-ve-for-flexible-virtualization-302401366.html