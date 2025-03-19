Honor recognizes Allegion's 'most engaged workplace culture' for second consecutive year

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has received the 2025 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for the second consecutive year. This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world organizations that achieve more by helping their employees focus on what they do best.

Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award: 2025 Engagement Strengths Winner

Gallup found that Allegion, through an emphasis on and investment in strengths, continued to engage and develop its people in innovative ways, setting new benchmarks for workplace excellence.

"Congratulations to this year's Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners for setting the standard for a thriving workplace. Your commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard and empowered to do their best work is truly remarkable. By prioritizing both people and performance, you are shaping the future of work and proving that exceptional workplaces drive real results," said Jon Clifton, Gallup CEO.

"At Allegion, we believe a strengths-based culture of engagement is an integral part of our company's foundation," said Jen Hawes, Allegion senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "When employees are empowered to leverage their unique talents and feel truly connected to our mission, we create an environment where innovation thrives, collaboration deepens and everyone can do their best work."

"Our team of highly engaged experts are a key differentiator for our company. They solve complex problems and deliver exceptional results for our customers," added John H. Stone, Allegion president and CEO. "I'm proud of our people, our values and the commitments we hold to employee engagement and strengths development."

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

