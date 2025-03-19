Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Pioneer AIs DeepSeek R1 setzt neue Maßstäbe für sichere KI-Integration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
19.03.25
13:24 Uhr
106,94 Euro
+1,62
+1,54 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,96106,9813:26
106,92106,9613:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NVIDIA CORPORATION106,94+1,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.